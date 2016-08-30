Angels hammer Reds 9-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels celebrated their most successful road trip of the season by taking extended batting practice Monday night.

In the process, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols continued to amass more historic accomplishments.

Trout, C.J. Cron and Jefry Marte each had three hits, a home run and two RBIs to lead the Angels’ 9-2 rout of the Cincinnati Reds in front of 34,161 at Angel Stadium.

Kole Calhoun also had three hits and a home run and Pujols hit another homer as the Angels blasted a season-high five home runs for their fifth victory in six games.

The Angels arrived home after taking two road series from the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers. Winning successive series on the road for the first time this season.

“I think it helped a lot,” Cron said. “We weren’t playing well on the road as of late. To go into Toronto and Detroit, two contenders, and win both those series was big. We carried it back home tonight.”

Trout pounded his 25th homer of the season, with Pujols adding his 26th to tie Hall of Famer Frank Robinson for ninth place in baseball history with 586. Pujols’ homer represented his 1,200th extra-base hit and his 1,800th RBI.

Trout also became just the third player in major league history after Robinson and Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews to hit at least 25 home runs in each of his first five seasons before his age-25 campaign. In addition, Trout joined Pujols as the only players to hit at least 25 homers and score at least 100 runs per year in each of their first five seasons.

“I‘m very fortunate to play with Albert,” Trout said. “Being mentioned in the same sentence with him, it’s just unbelievable.”

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker picked up his third consecutive win. Shoemaker (9-13) conceded no walks for the ninth time this season, collected seven strikeouts and induced 11 groundouts while allowing two runs and seven hits in seven innings. The Reds managed only four hits after scoring two runs the first inning.

“It’s one of the few games where we’ve really gotten Matt some runs to the point where he could just pitch and not have his back against the wall,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “As ‘Shoe’ stepped into the game, he really got a feel for pitching inside to some of the lefties.”

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto hit his 22nd home run of the season and Billy Hamilton stole his 54th base, but right-hander Dan Straily suffered his first loss since July 8.

The Reds used Votto’s home run to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Hamilton began the game by lining Shoemaker’s first pitch into right-center field for a single. Then after Hamilton stole second base, Votto lined a 92 mph fastball over the left-field fence.

“After that first inning, you’re a little bummed,” Shoemaker said. “But you can’t let it bother you. You just continue to be aggressive and attack the strike zone.”

The Angels retaliated in the bottom of the first behind Trout and Pujols to move ahead 3-2 against Straily, who won his past six decisions and his previous four starts.

Calhoun hit Straily’s first pitch down the right-field line for a double. Then on a 2-0 count, Trout sent a 90 mph fastball over the center-field fence. Pujols followed with a drive into the wide concrete pathway separating the bullpens from the left-field stands.

“When we take the lead,” Shoemaker said, “it just pumps you up.”

In the third, Trout and Pujols ignited another rally that resulted in four runs, gave Los Angeles a 7-2 lead and chased Straily. Trout began the inning by lining a double down the left-field line and came home when Pujols lined a single off the low fence down the left-field line.

Cron then propelled Straily’s 84 mph slider into the left-field stands for his 12th home run of the year, a two-run drive that measured 407 feet. One out later, Marte added his 11th homer by sending a 90 mph fastball into Cincinnati’s left-field bullpen.

Straily (10-7) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, his briefest start of the year. The right-hander allowed seven runs and eight hits, including four home runs, while throwing 62 pitches, issuing one walk and collecting three strikeouts.

“Dan really hasn’t had a game like that this year for us,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He threw strikes until the very last hitters. He challenged hitters in the zone and they were on him.”

Calhoun contributed his 13th home run of the season in the fourth against reliever Alfredo Simon, who was making his first appearance after being activated from the disabled list before the game. Calhoun golfed Simon’s 84 mph split-fingered fastball down the right-field line.

The Angels ended the scoring in the seventh when Marte’s double drove Cron home.

Reds shortstop Jose Peraza left the game in the third after Shoemaker’s pickoff throw hit him on the right side of the face.

“Right now, he has a contusion to the top of the jaw,” Price said. “We’re going to do some follow-up stuff with the dentist. I don’t think it’s something right now that we see as serious.”

NOTES: Cincinnati activated RHP Alfredo Simon from the disabled list and optioned RHP Josh Smith to Triple-A Louisville ... The Reds are playing in Anaheim for the first time since 2002. ... The Reds own the major league’s third-best record since the All-Star break entering Monday night’s game at 23-17. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto needs two doubles to tie Bid McPhee for ninth place on the team’s career list with 303. McPhee played for the Reds in the late 19th century. ... Los Angeles recalled OF Rafael Ortega from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned RHP A.J. Achter to the same club. ... Angels DH Albert Pujols leads the major leagues with 41 RBIs since the All-Star break and needs one to reach 1,800 for his career. ... 2B Johnny Giavotella, whom the Angels designated for assignment on Aug. 20, was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.