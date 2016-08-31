Cron's 2 homers pace Angels in win vs. Reds

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- C.J. Cron is serving notice to the rest of the major leagues that the Los Angeles Angels' power extends beyond Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.

Cron hit two home runs and drove in three runs to lead the Angels to a 4-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night in front of 33,042 at Angel Stadium.

Cron hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and added a solo drive in the third to increase his season total to 14, third behind Pujols' 26 home runs and Trout's 25.

Since May 31, Cron is batting .336 (48-for-143) with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, one triple and 39 RBIs. Even after missing 35 games in July and August because of a broken hand, the 24-year-old continues to produce. Cron is batting .350 (14-for-40) since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 20, and has driven in 25 runs in his past 18 games.

"When he gets his swing going, he can drive the ball out to all parts of the park," Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's shaping up to have the potential to have a monster season, over 100 RBIs and 20-plus home runs."

Cron attributes his success to plate discipline.

"I try to swing at good pitches and when I get the good ones, I'm not missing them like I sometimes did early in the year," Cron said. "That's a big plus, for sure."

Trout and Andrelton Simmons added three hits apiece for the Angels, who have won four games in a row and six of their last seven.

Right-hander Jered Weaver earned his second consecutive win. Weaver (10-11) allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, issued no walks and collected five strikeouts.

"He's smart," Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. "He knows how to manage his fastball and he respects his fastball. He's not throwing as hard as he used to, but he can use his off-speed stuff to set up his fastball. He has total confidence in his ability to locate it. That makes him dangerous when he's on."

The Reds' Jose Peraza returned to the lineup after being hit in the face with a pickoff throw Monday night and tied his career high with four hits. Eugenio Suarez added his 20th home run. But right-hander Dan Adleman (2-2) suffered the loss.

Cincinnati, which trailed 3-0 after three innings, narrowed its deficit to 3-2 in the top of the seventh. Scott Schebler doubled down the left-field line with one out, then Suarez sent Weaver's 77 mph changeup into the Reds' bullpen in left field.

In the top of the eighth, the Reds put the potential tying and lead runs on base with two out when Adam Duvall and Brandon Phillips hit successive singles up the middle. But reliever J.C. Ramirez struck out Billy Hamilton on an 87 mph change-up to defuse the threat.

Los Angeles responded in the bottom of the eighth by increasing the lead to 4-2. Trout began the rally by lining a double off the right-field scoreboard. Trout took third base on Pujols' single to right, then came home one out later on Simmons' single.

But the Reds were not finished. Peraza hit a one-out double in the ninth, then Hamilton had a chance to score Peraza with two out. However, Hamilton's ground ball down the left-field line off reliever Fernando Salas' first pitch was ruled barely foul.

"If that ball is fair," Price said, "we've got action there."

Hamilton eventually walked but Salas made Zack Cozart pop out to register his sixth save.

The Angels used Cron's second home run in as many games to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. With Trout at first base following a single, Cron hit Adleman's 92 mph fastball into the cypress trees behind the center-field fence for his 13th homer of the season.

In the third, Cron extended Los Angeles' lead to 3-0 when he propelled Adleman's 91 mph fastball into the first row of the right-field bleachers for his 14th homer this year.

Adleman allowed three runs, seven runs and a walk in six innings while striking out four.

NOTES: Cincinnati SS Jose Peraza returned to the lineup after being hit in the face by a pickoff throw from Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker in the third inning Monday night. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto is trying to become the first player in team history since 1900 to hit at least .400 in two successive months. Votto entered Tuesday night's game batting .396 for August after hitting .419 in July. ... Los Angeles 3B Yunel Escobar was cleared to begin baseball activities Monday. Escobar went on the seven-day disabled list for concussions Aug. 20. ... Angels RHP Garrett Richards (torn ulnar collateral ligament) extended his throwing distance on flat ground to 105 feet and reported no ill effects Monday. ... The Angels traded OF Daniel Nava and cash to the Kansas City Royals on Monday for a player to be named or cash.