Preview: Reds at Astros

After avoiding a third consecutive loss with an extra-inning triumph, the Cincinnati Reds visit the Houston Astros on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series. Cincinnati began its nine-game road trip with a pair of victories in Atlanta but dropped the final two meetings with the Braves before outlasting Houston 4-2 in 11 frames on Friday.

Eugenio Suarez was the hero for the Reds, delivering an RBI double and scoring on a suicide squeeze in the 11th, while Billy Hamilton returned from the seven-day concussion list to register his third straight multi-hit performance (2-for-4). Houston battled back from a pair of one-run deficits Friday as it returned home from a 4-5 road trip. Like Hamilton, Carlos Gomez recorded his third multi-hit effort in a row, collecting three of the Astros’ eight hits to improve to 7-for-12 during his streak. Carlos Correa, who hit 22 home runs in 99 contests as a rookie last year, belted his ninth of the season Friday to end his 13-game drought.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Cody Reed (NR) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (3-9, 5.54)

Reed will be brought up from Triple-A Louisville to make his major-league debut. The 23-year-old native of Memphis has made 11 starts for the Bats this season, going 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings. The 6-5, 225-pound Reed, who is considered Cincinnati’s No. 3 prospect by MLBPipeline.com, was acquired from Kansas City in the deal for Johnny Cueto last July.

Keuchel’s season-long struggles continued Sunday, when he yielded five runs - four earned - on five hits and two walks over five innings in a setback at Tampa Bay. It was the eighth loss in nine decisions for the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, who already has surpassed his loss total for the entire 2015 season. The 28-year-old Keuchel, who never has faced Cincinnati, has surrendered five or more runs in six of his last 11 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds optioned OF Steve Selsky to Triple-A Louisville to create a roster spot for Hamilton.

2. Houston activated RHP Luke Gregerson from the family medical emergency list and optioned 1B Tyler White to Triple-A Fresno.

3. Cincinnati is 3-2 on its road trip, which concludes with two games in Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Reds 4