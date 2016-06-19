Springer lifts Astros to 11-inning win over Reds

HOUSTON -- For the second time this season George Springer played hero for the Houston Astros by delivering the walk-off RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds in a 5-4 victory in 11 innings on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (33-36) improve to 7-4 in extra-inning games and tied the Braves for the major-league lead in playing their 11th extra-inning game this season.

"George continues to find a way to contribute," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "He didn't have to make a diving play today, he didn't have to throw out a runner. He needed to make contact with a runner in scoring position and he did.

"Put another one in his column on how he helps the team win."

Said Springer: "Obviously, when you play so many extra-inning games or so many close games, you gain that experience and you learn how to grind through the closeness of it and manufacture a run or make a big pitch or play."

In the seventh inning with the game tied and following a leadoff double by Astros third baseman Danny Worth, designated hitter Evan Gattis snapped an 0-for-22 slump by crushing a pitch from Cody Reed to left field for a two-run home run, giving the Astros a 4-2 lead.

Worth went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored. Worth's double in the second inning marked the first for him since May 3, 2014, against Kansas City as a member of the Tigers.

The multi-double game is the first of his career.

"He continues to put really good contact together," Hinch said of Worth. "His at-bats are very efficient. The way he carries himself, the way he prepares, we saw it in Spring Training a little bit, but he hasn't skipped a beat here in his early Astro days."

The Reds (27-42) saw Reed go seven innings in his major-league debut. He gave up four runs on six hits, walked three and struck out nine.

"Before the walk and homer and through the next five innings and through the hit and homer in the seventh, (I was impressed)," Reds manager Bryan Price said.

"I'm tickled to death that this kid is here. I think he's earned it. He has done it the right way. He has touched every level of baseball."

The Reds were down to their final out trailing 4-2 before left fielder Adam Duvall drove a 2-and-2 pitch from Ken Giles to right-center field, putting it a few rows up for a two-run home run to extend the game.

It was Duvall's 20th home run of the season and raised his RBI count to 48.

"I'd gotten out three times before, and I was just trying to put together a good at bat," Duvall said. "It didn't start out how I wanted it to. I swung on a slider in the dirt, but I was able to zone it back in, which I was happy about."

The blown save by Giles dropped him to 1-for-4 in save opportunities since coming to Houston and first since May 29, when he lost the lead against the Angels.

In the 11th inning after back-to-back one-out singles, Springer singled up the middle, driving in Jason Castro for the game-winning run.

Scott Feldman (4-3) took the win after pitching two innings, giving up no runs on two hits.

Reds reliever Josh Smith (0-1) took the loss going 3 1/3 innings, giving up one run on seven hits, while striking out two and walking two.

"I feel like I made some good pitches," Smith said. "Any time against that team that you can keep the ball inside the ballpark, hold them to singles, you feel like you have a good chance of getting out of it with a double play or strikeout.

"They hit three balls in a row where we weren't. Sometimes it happens like that."

NOTES: The Reds called up LHP Cody Reed, who made his major-league debut on Saturday against the Astros. Reed was 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts with Triple-A Louisville, striking out 63 and walking 17 in 64 2/3 innings of work. Reed is the 10th player to make his MLB debut with the Reds this season. The last time the Reds had 10 players make their debuts in a season was in 2010. ... To make room for Reed, the Reds sent RHP Dayan Diaz to Triple-A Louisville. ... Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto entered Saturday's game batting .411 (60-for-146) with 19 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 RBIs in 37 career appearances at Minute Maid Park. ... Houston CF Carlos Gomez is batting .283 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 13 games since returning from the disabled list. ... Astros 2B Jose Altuve leads American League second basemen in WAR (3.7), OBP (.422), OPS (.964), hits (90), doubles (21) walks (35) and stolen bases (18).