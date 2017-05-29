Preview: Reds at Blue Jays

Toronto native Joey Votto was a mere 25-year-old in his second full season in the majors in 2009 when he last got a chance to perform at the Rogers Centre. The four-time All-Star will return home for the first time in nearly eight years Monday when his Cincinnati Reds visit the Blue Jays.

One season before he would go on to win his first and only National League MVP, Votto gave his friends and family in attendance a memorable performance in his last game in Toronto on June 25, 2009, going 4-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBIs. The 33-year-old first baseman scored twice in Sunday's 8-4 victory, although his effort took a bit of a back seat to a pair of two-homer games from Adam Duvall and Patrick Kivlehan. While the Reds improved to 3-1 on their seven-game road trip, the Blue Jays watched their second five-game winning streak in May snapped with a 3-1 home defeat to Texas. Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the loss and is batting .360 with three homers and 15 RBIs this month after hitting .130 with a home run and four RBIs in April.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2, 6.17 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (5-2, 3.30)

Bonilla is winless in three starts in 2017 after claiming each of his first three big-league turns with Texas in 2014, and he is coming of a no-decision Wednesday at Cleveland in which he gave up three runs in five frames. The 26-year-old's only other road outing was the best of the season, yielding three runs over eight innings in a loss to San Francisco on May 13. Bonilla, who will make his seventh career start Monday, is allowing left-handed hitters to bat .313 against him as he faces the Blue Jays for the first time.

Stroman labored through 5 2/3 innings and a season-high 106 pitches Wednesday in Milwaukee, but he still managed to win his fourth straight decision despite giving up two homers and permitting four runs on four hits and four walks. It was a rare poor outing from the Duke product, who had allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his nine previous turns. Stroman has yet to face the Reds, but he has been dominant in 13 interleague appearances (10 starts), going 7-1 with a 2.33 ERA.

Walk-Offs

1. Votto will catch the ceremonial first pitch on Monday from his senior team baseball coach, Steve "Whitey" Breitner, who will be honored in a pregame ceremony.

2. Toronto failed to go deep Sunday for only the second time in its last 17 games but remained in a tie for third in the majors with 40 home runs in May.

3. Cincinnati 2B Jose Peraza is riding a career-best 13-game hitting streak, while SS Zack Cozart ranks third in the NL with a .350 average and in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Reds 4