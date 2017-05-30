Preview: Reds at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays welcomed a native son home prior to the start of Monday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, then spent most of the evening pounding Joey Votto's team into submission. Toronto seeks its seventh win in eight games Tuesday, when it continues the three-game set versus visiting Cincinnati.

The Blue Jays continued to dig themselves out of the 8-17 hole they dug in April by pounding out a season-high 23 hits - two shy of the club record - and almost doubled their previous season best in runs with a 17-2 thrashing of the Reds. Devon Travis and Ezequiel Carrera each recorded four-hit performances, while Justin Smoak, Russell Martin and Troy Tulowitzki all homered while combining to drive in 11 runs as Toronto improved to 16-10 this month. Votto went hitless in his three at-bats in his first visit to Rogers Centre since 2009, but Adam Duvall remained locked in by plating both of Cincinnati's runs and belting his fifth homer in as many games. The power-hitting outfielder, who has plated 10 runs over that same stretch, is up to 14 blasts for the season - one behind Washington's Bryce Harper and Reds teammate Scott Schebler for the National League lead.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Asher Wojciechowski (1-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (0-3, 4.50)

Wojciechowski struggled in Friday's relief outing at Philadelphia, yielding two runs - one earned - while recording just one out, after coming out of the bullpen to toss 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his season debut on May 20. The former first-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2010, who is filling in for the injured Amir Garrett, earned his promotion after going 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Louisville. "I thought he kind of earned it by his performance at Triple-A. It made what seemed to be a reasonable decision an easy decision by going and pitching so well against Colorado," manager Bryan Price told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Happ is expected to start for the first time since landing on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation shortly after an April 16 loss to Baltimore in which he gave up a run and four hits across 4 1/3 frames. The 34-year-old looked "very good" in a side session with pitching coach Pete Walker on Sunday - three days after he was tagged for three runs in as many innings in a rehab outing at Single-A Dunedin. Votto is 8-for-21 against Happ, who is 3-3 with a 5.44 ERA in eight career starts versus the Reds.

1. Despite pitching fewer innings (248 2/3) than any other staff in the majors, Reds starting pitchers own the highest ERA (5.94) and have surrendered the most homers (55).

2. Travis is batting .473 during his 13-game hitting streak and .380 in May after hitting .130 last month.

3. Cincinnati RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) pitched two innings in an extended spring training game on Monday, while Toronto LHP Francisco Liriano (shoulder) allowed two earned runs in 4 1/3 frames in his first rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

