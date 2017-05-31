Morales' blast in 8th lifts Jays over Reds

TORONTO -- The return of J.A. Happ from the disabled list was just another step in the Toronto Blue Jays getting their team back together after a deluge of early-season injuries.

Happ pitched four innings to a no-decision Tuesday night, and the Blue Jays had a two-run, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning from Kendrys Morales in their 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

"I was encouraged because the arm strength was there," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "You could tell he hadn't pitched in a while. His last inning was good, it was key, it got him to where we kind of wanted him to get. He looked rusty but his arm was really good."

Happ's return follows shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and third baseman Josh Donaldson, who both came back from the DL on Friday.

Donaldson provided a two-run homer in the fourth inning that soared all the way to the 500 level of the Rogers Centre.

"I think we have some good energy right now," Happ said. "They've been good while we were all kind of out and we're just trying to help keep what they were doing the last several weeks."

Jose Bautista and Russell Martin also homered in the four-run fourth inning for Toronto (25-27).

"They didn't have a bunch of hits today like they did (Monday when Toronto had 23 hits in a 17-2 win) but what they did put in play hard left the ballpark," Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Zack Cozart hit two homers and Joey Votto added a solo shot for the Reds (24-27).

Joe Smith (1-0) pitched around an infield single after inheriting a runner in the eighth. Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 10th save of the season.

Blake Wood (0-3) allowed a single to Bautista and the 10th home run of the season by Morales in the eighth to take the loss.

"I was looking for a big swing and I got a good pitch to swing, so I got it all," Morales said through a translator. "We have a pretty talented team now it's just about staying healthy and hopefully working together as a team. I really think we have a great team here and good things are going to happen for us."

Happ, starting for the first time since April 16, allowed three hits and two runs on two first-inning solo homers. Happ, who had been on the disabled list with elbow inflammation, walked three and struck out three.

"It was a battle, I expected that, the first time getting back out there," Happ said. "I kind of settled down after those couple of runs in the first there. And I got out of a couple of jams. I'll get better with command, that's going to come I think but physically I felt good. I didn't feel held back in any way."

Reds right-hander Asher Wojciechowski allowed four hits, including three home runs, and four runs in four innings. The former Blue Jays minor-leaguer struck out three and hit two batters.

"My job was to go deep and I didn't do it today," he said. "(In the fourth inning) I just left some fastballs over the heart of the plate. I've got to do a better job next time of locating my fastball."

Danny Barnes replaced Happ and allowed one hit (a solo home run), a walk and one run while striking out five in two innings.

Ryan Tepera replaced Barnes in the seventh and allowed a leadoff single to Jose Peraza, who stole second, continued to third on a throwing error by catcher Martin. He scored the tying run on a single by Billy Hamilton to end Tepera's 19-inning scoreless streak.

Hamilton stole second but was caught trying to steal third after Cozart walked. Votto also walked to put runners at first and second.

Adam Duvall lined out to left fielder Ezequiel Carrera, who made a diving catch for the second out.

"It sure is a different ballgame if we actually get the lead in that situation," Price said.

"Our defense was unbelievable," Gibbons said.

Tepera ended the inning by striking out Eugenio Suarez.

After Michael Lorenzen replaced Wojciechowski and pitched three scoreless innings, Wood took over in the eighth and allowed the game-winning homer.

Happ gave up one-out homers on successive pitches to Cozart and Votto in the first inning. It was the sixth of the season for Cozart and the 13th for Votto.

Donaldson tied the game with his third home run of the season after Kevin Pillar was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth. Donaldson's blast went into the 500 level in left, the ninth Blue Jay player to reach the fifth level at the Rogers Centre with a homer for a total of 11 times.

Bautista followed with his 10th homer of the season and two outs later Martin hit his fifth.

Cozart hit his second homer of the game with one out in the fifth against Barnes.

NOTES: Toronto RHP Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday to make room for LHP J.A. Happ, who was reinstated from the disabled list to make the start Tuesday. ... Toronto LHP Francisco Liriano (left shoulder) will be activated from the DL to start Friday against the New York Yankees. Liriano has been on the DL since May 11. He struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings in a rehabilitation start with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. ... The Reds recalled RHP Jackson Stephens from Triple-A Louisville on Monday and optioned RHP Robert Stephenson to Louisville. ... Reds RHP Tim Adleman (3-2, 4.95 ERA) will face Blue Jays RHP Mike Bolsinger (0-2, 5.75 ERA) on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale.