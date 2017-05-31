Maile, Travis homers helps Blue Jays sweep Reds

TORONTO -- Luke Maile has developed a reputation for being an excellent catcher defensively.

The Toronto Blue Jays' pitching staff has given him rave reviews ever since he was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on April 6.

The backup catcher appreciates that, but also would like to contribute with the bat to his new team. Carrying a .058 batting average into Wednesday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Reds, Maile hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the fifth inning.

Then, Devon Travis, a hitting hero all May for the Blue Jays, hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning and Toronto held on for a 5-4 victory and a three-game series sweep.

"I don't care what your reputation is defensively, you want to help swinging the bat from time to time at the very least," Maile said. "To finally hit something that was really meaningful and bring back us into the game a little bit meant a lot and I'm just going to try to build off it."

The Blue Jays (26-27) have won five of the first six games of a 10-game homestand.

Joey Votto and Scott Schebler homered for the Reds (24-28), who ended their road trip at 3-4.

Jason Grilli (2-4) pitched around a bunt single in the seventh to pick up the win. Roberto Osuna allowed a leadoff homer in the ninth but earned his 11th save, stranding runners at second and third.

Wandy Peralta (2-1) allowed the homer by Travis to take the loss.

"We had a hard time keeping them in the ballpark this series," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "They hit a lot of home runs. When they needed that big homer in this series, they got it, and they got it late in the game against some of our better bullpen guys. Getting swept never makes anybody feel that much better."

Toronto right-hander Mike Bolsinger allowed four hits, four walks and three runs while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

"Bolsinger gave us just enough, I thought he was on a nice little roll late in the game in his last two or three innings," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Bolsinger retired 10 of his final 12 batters, including nine in a row.

"To Schebler, I threw a two-seam fastball, which is one of the new pitches I've been working on," Bolsinger said. "Threw that and threw a slider and just kind of felt my arm slot. I was locked in for the rest of the game."

Cincinnati starter Tim Adleman allowed six hits, two walks and three runs in six innings. The right-hander struck out five.

"It's not a good a taste in your mouth when you lose a game, when your team loses a game, because obviously you want to go out there and compete, help the team win," Adleman said. "So, when they don't win it's not as good of a feeling. But I was pleased at the way I was able to keep them in the game with what I thought was really not great stuff today."

Votto's 14th homer followed a one-out single in the first inning by Zack Cozart. It was the sixth straight game in which the Reds have scored in the first inning, something they last accomplished from Aug. 25-30, 1999.

The Blue Jays cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Kendrys Morales. It scored Ezequiel Carrera, who singled and took third on a single by Jose Bautista.

Jose Peraza hit an RBI double in the second to put the Reds ahead 3-1. It scored Schebler, who led off with a walk, advanced to second on a walk to Scooter Gennett and took third when Tucker Barnhart grounded into a double play.

Maile's second homer of the season in the fifth inning tied the game at 3. It followed a bunt single by Ryan Goins.

Peralta replaced Adleman in the bottom of the seventh and walked Goins with one out. After a wild pitch moved Goins to second, Travis hit a 3-2 pitch to left for his fifth homer to put Toronto into a 5-3 lead.

It was a good at-bat by Travis, who fouled off some tough pitches.

"Honestly, I was just doing my best to battle him," Travis said. "I was just trying to put the ball in play and he was making pitch after pitch. Thankfully, I was able to capitalize."

Schebler hit the first pitch from Osuna in the ninth for his 16th homer. Barnhart singled with one out and pinch runner Patrick Kivlehan reached third on an error by shortstop Goins on a grounder by Peraza, who stole second base.

Billy Hamilton and Cozart struck out to end the game.

"(Osuna) didn't get cautious with runners in scoring position," Price said. "He stayed on the attack. He did what he's supposed to do in that situation."

NOTES: Toronto 2B Devon Travis batted in the leadoff spot for the eighth time this season as usual leadoff hitter CF Kevin Pillar did not start, entering the game in the seventh. Travis had his 13-game hit streak end Tuesday. ... Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson and SS Troy Tulowitzki did not play Tuesday. Both came off the disabled list Friday and were given a planned day off. C Russell Martin started at third base. ... The Reds have Thursday off before opening a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves Friday at Great American Ball Park with RHP Bronson Arroyo (3-4, 6.62 ERA) facing RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-5, 4.44 ERA). ... The Blue Jays open a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Thursday at the Rogers Centre. Toronto RHP Marco Estrada (4-2, 3.15 ERA) faces LHP CC Sabathia (5-2, 4.41 ERA) in the opener.