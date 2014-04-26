Preview: Reds at Braves

B.J. Upton sits one hit away from 1,000 for his career and the much-maligned Atlanta Braves center fielder generated plenty of buzz when he donned prescription glasses for Friday’s series opener with the Cincinnati Reds. The Braves host the Reds for the middle game of a weekend series Saturday and Upton – who is hitting .207 after batting a career-worst .184 in 2013, his first season with Atlanta – is hoping to build on the past 14 games, in which he is hitting .245 after starting 0-for-11. The Reds paid a price in dropping the opener 5-4, losing third baseman Todd Frazier to tightness in his left leg and catcher Devin Mesoraco to a strained left hamstring.

Cincinnati already has dealt with its share of injury woes in the season’s first month, with its disabled list featuring closer Aroldis Chapman, starting pitcher Mat Latos and utility player Skip Schumaker among nine sidelined players. Mesoraco’s loss would be particularly difficult as he is hitting .468 and is 11-for-25 on the Reds’ current 10-day road trip. The Braves need to split the final two games of the series to win their seventh series in eight tries to open the season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (2-1, 3.49 ERA) vs. Braves RH David Hale (0-0, 2.93)

Leake posted a 2.91 ERA in his past three starts with 13 strikeouts and three walks, beating the Cardinals and Pirates before taking a no-decision Monday at Pittsburgh. He only struck out two in that start, scattering four earned runs on eight hits in seven innings. Leake is 2-1 lifetime in four starts against Atlanta, going 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two outings at Turner Field.

Hale surrendered single runs in the first two innings of his last start Sunday against the Mets, finishing with three runs allowed (two earned) on six hits in six innings and escaping a bases-loaded jam in his final inning. Hale, whose time in Atlanta’s rotation appears limited with Mike Minor wrapping up an injury rehabilitation assignment, threw 61 of his 101 pitches for strikes against New York. He has walked nine in 15 1/3 innings, allowing 16 hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta P Ervin Santana allowed three runs Friday, just the second time in 22 games this season a Braves’ starter has allowed more than two earned runs.

2. Cincinnati OF Jay Bruce is one RBI away from reaching 500 for his career.

3. The Braves have played 22 games this season - 18 have been decided by three runs or less.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Braves 3