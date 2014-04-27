Preview: Reds at Braves

Johnny Cueto and Julio Teheran are two big reasons why the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves boast two of the top pitching staffs through the season’s first four weeks. The right-handers meet Sunday as the Reds wrap up a three-game series at Atlanta, and both hurlers look to conclude the season’s first month with another stellar performance. The Reds have been cooled off in the first two games of the series as Atlanta clinched its seventh series victory in eight tries with Saturday’s 4-1 win.

Atlanta left fielder Justin Upton has enjoyed his 11 home games this season, going 3-for-3 on Saturday with a homer to raise his average at Turner Field to .486 with six homers and 12 RBIs. Upton has hit 36 of his 142 career homers in April. Cincinnati, which had won seven of nine entering the weekend, has scored five runs in two games after averaging 5.8 runs in its previous 12 contests.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (2-2, 1.38 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (2-1, 1.80)

Cueto gave up five earned runs in 21 innings in his first three starts but was 0-2 thanks to no run support. The 28-year-old has been even better in his past two starts, firing back-to-back complete games and allowing one run with 16 strikeouts in a pair of victories over Pittsburgh. Cueto is third in the majors in ERA and seventh in strikeouts.

Teheran followed up the first complete-game shutout of his career with seven innings of one-run, five-hit pitching Monday against Miami. The 23-year-old has seized the opportunity to become the Braves’ ace, posting a 1.00 WHIP and allowing only seven earned runs in 35 innings. Teheran lost his only start against Cincinnati last season, giving up five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cueto’s ERA of 2.83 since 2010 ranks second in the majors among pitchers with at least 100 starts (Clayton Kershaw, 2.36).

2. Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel recorded his eighth save of the season Saturday, and is seven away from tying John Smoltz’s franchise record of 154.

3. Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier did not play Saturday after experiencing tightness in his left groin, but hopes to play in the series finale.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Reds 2