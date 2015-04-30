Preview: Reds at Braves

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a dreadful set against the Washington Nationals and hope to put that out of their minds in time for Thursday’s series opener against the visiting Cincinnati Reds. The Braves twice led by eight runs against Washington on Tuesday before suffering a crushing 13-12 defeat, and things did not get any better Wednesday as the team dropped a 13-4 decision.

Atlanta looks to bounce back behind Shelby Miller, who has a 2.02 ERA over his last 11 starts dating to last season. Cincinnati turns to Mike Leake, who has been solid over his last few outings. The Reds won back-to-back games against Milwaukee this week before absorbing an 8-3 setback against the National League’s worst team on Wednesday. Jay Bruce went deep twice in the series after failing to record a home run prior to this week.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (0-1, 3.90 ERA) vs. Braves RH Shelby Miller (3-0, 2.05)

Leake has posted a 3.33 ERA over his last two starts, although he does not have a win to show for it. He has worked at least seven innings in three straight outings but also has surrendered five home runs during that stretch. Andrelton Simmons is 5-for-10 against Leake, although Freddie Freeman enters with just one hit in 13 at-bats.

Miller has not given up more than two runs in any of his first four starts since joining Atlanta. He yielded two runs and three hits over six innings against Philadelphia his last time out, although he allowed a home run for the first time this season. The Reds’ collective roster has a .219 career average against Miller, with Marlon Byrd (1-for-10) and Zack Cosart (1-for-11) among those with significant struggles.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds have scored more than four runs only once in their last seven games.

2. The Braves had not given up more than eight runs in a game this season before surrendering 13 in each of their last two contests.

3. Atlanta went 5-2 versus Cincinnati last season.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Braves 4