Preview: Reds at Braves

Two highly touted young pitchers take the mound Friday as the Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in the second of a four-game series. The Reds send right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to the mound for his fifth start of the season while the Braves summon Mike Foltynewicz from the minor leagues for his season debut.

Both players were key pieces of high-profile offseason deals: DeSclafani came to Cincinnati from Miami in the Mat Latos trade, while Atlanta acquired Foltynewicz in the trade sending Evan Gattis to Houston. Cincinnati captured Thursday’s series opener 5-1, blasting four homers to move within one of the Dodgers’ major-league leading total of 32. While the Reds have won three of their past four games, the Braves are 5-12 since starting the season with five wins in a row. Atlanta has allowed 40 runs in its past five contests.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 1.04 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (Triple-A: 0-3, 2.08)

The 25-year-old DeSclafani, who went 2-2 with a 6.27 ERA in 13 games for Miami last season, leads all NL starters in ERA while limiting opponents to a .154 batting average. He has not allowed more than five hits in any of his first four starts, holding the Cubs to two hits in seven shutout innings and limiting Milwaukee to two hits in eight scoreless frames in his two victories. DeSclafani gave up five runs (only one earned) in five innings Sunday in losing to the Cubs.

Foltynewicz, who finished 0-1 with a 5.30 ERA in 16 relief appearances for the Astros a year ago, struggled with his command in spring training while competing for a rotation spot. At Triple-A Gwinnett, the 23-year-old struck out 30 with 10 walks in 21 2/3 innings and allowed only five runs. Foltynewicz struck out nine in each of his past two starts, giving up two runs on six hits in five innings Sunday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta 3B Chris Johnson fractured his left hand Thursday and was placed on the disabled list after the game.

2. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips was scratched from Thursday’s lineup after feeling ill.

3. Cincinnati finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position Thursday and is 5-for-50 in its past seven contests.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Braves 2