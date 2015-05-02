Preview: Reds at Braves

The Atlanta Braves signed veteran catcher A.J. Pierzynski in the offseason to be a mentor for rookie Christian Bethancourt, but the 38-year-old is providing far more than sage wisdom. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single Friday and brings a .408 batting average into the Braves’ home contest Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.

The rebuilding Braves snapped a three-game losing streak and evened the four-game series at one apiece with Friday’s 4-3 victory, highlighted by rookie Mike Foltynewicz’s first major-league victory and first big-league hit – a two-run double. Cincinnati second baseman Brandon Phillips, who missed Thursday’s series opener with an illness, returned to the lineup with two hits and two RBIs. The Reds stole five bases to improve to 28-of-29 in steal attempts. There was bad news off the field Friday for Cincinnati, as the team announced pitcher Homer Bailey will undergo Tommy John elbow surgery and miss the rest of the season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Jason Marquis (2-1, 5.48 ERA) vs. Braves LH Eric Stults (1-1, 4.03)

Marquis, a 15-year veteran pitching with his ninth team, has posted back-to-back victories over the Brewers. He struck out eight in five innings April 21 and held the Brewers to two runs in eight innings Monday. The 36-year-old, who made his major-league debut with the Braves in 2000, is 4-5 with a 6.95 ERA in 10 career starts against Atlanta.

Stults has provided Atlanta a boost with his past two starts, giving up three runs in 12 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts in a no-decision against the New York Mets and a victory Monday against Washington. Stults has allowed three runs or less in three of his four outings. He is 1-1 in five career games (two starts) against Cincinnati, posting a 2.08 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto is 6-for-13 with two doubles and a homer in his past four games.

2. Atlanta RHP Jason Grilli earned his eighth save Friday after totaling 12 combied with Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Angels last season.

3. Reds C Devin Mesoraco, plagued by a hip injury, flew out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth Friday in just his fourth plate appearance since April 13.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Reds 3