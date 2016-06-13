Preview: Reds at Braves

Jay Bruce nearly was dealt in the offseason and will be one of the more sought-after names leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, but for now the Cincinnati Reds’ right fielder is enjoying a resurgent campaign. Bruce leads the Reds into Atlanta for Monday’s opener of a four-game series with the Braves, and while both teams are buried in last place in their respective divisions, Bruce comes in hitting .271 with 14 homers and a team-high 44 RBIs.

Bruce hit just .226 a year ago but leads the National League with five triples, but the Reds have allowed double-digit hits four times in the past seven games and sit 20 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central. The series matches two of the worst bullpens in baseball: Cincinnati enters the series with a relievers’ ERA of 6.48, while Braves’ bullpen gave up 13 runs on 18 hits in the past two games, raising their ERA to 4.66. Atlanta holds the majors’ worst record at 18-44 and dropped two of three against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is slumping, hitting .174 in his past 19 games with four extra-base hits and 23 strikeouts.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Daniel Wright (0-2, 7.20 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Blair (0-4, 7.13)

Wright is one of nine Reds to make his major-league debut this season, his only start coming in a May 24 defeat at the Dodgers in which he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old has made two relief appearances since, allowing seven runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Wright is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA in 10 minor-league appearances (four starts) this season and earned his promotion with a three-hitter on May 16 for Triple-A Louisville.

Blair makes his ninth major-league start and the rookie looks to build off decent efforts in two of his past three outings. He got a no-decision in both, giving up two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings May 28 against Miami and holding San Diego to two runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday. The 24-year-old has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his first eight big-league turns, but his ERA ballooned by allowing 15 runs in 5 1/3 innings in losses to Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves have won eight of their past 12 home games in this series and are 40-25 overall at Turner Field against the Reds.

2. Atlanta activated SS Erick Aybar (right foot contusion) from the disabled list before Sunday’s game; Aybar, who hit .276 in 10 seasons with the Angels, is batting .184.

3. Cincinnati C Ramon Cabrera went 2-for-3 Sunday and is hitting .347 while collecting at least one hit in six of his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Reds 2