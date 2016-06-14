Preview: Reds at Braves

Julio Teheran collected two hits and a RBI in his last start, although the right-hander would benefit from someone else providing run support when he takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves in Tuesday’s home contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Teheran started the week receiving the third-lowest run support in the majors (2.31 per start), a big reason why the Atlanta ace has lost six of his eight decisions.

Atlanta’s anemic offense took advantage of Cincinnati’s struggling pitching staff to a certain extent in Monday’s 9-8 loss, as first baseman Freddie Freeman broke out of a 4-for-23 slump with three hits, including his 10th homer of the season. Cincinnati left fielder Adam Duvall hit his 12th homer (a two-run shot) since May 13 and is second in the National League with 18 blasts. Shortstop Zack Cozart finished with a single and a walk, raising his average to .284 as he fills in at the leadoff spot for injured center fielder Billy Hamilton. Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters Hamilton – who is on the seven-day concussion disabled list – is making process after being hit in the head while sliding into third base Wednesday against St. Louis.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (2-4, 3.77 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (2-6, 2.85)

Finnegan has posted seven quality starts in 13 outings this season, but the Cincinnati bullpen has blown saves in three of his outings. The 23-year-old received a no-decision Thursday against the Cardinals, giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings, after 6 1/3 frames of one-run, five-hit pitching in a victory June 3 against Washington. Finnegan, who lost four consecutive decisions from April 21-May 29, makes his first career appearance against Atlanta.

Teheran has pitched far better than his record indicates, allowing two runs or fewer eight times in his past 10 starts and getting his second victory of the season by holding San Diego to two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts Wednesday. Starting with a victory at the Cubs on May 1, he has posted a 1.88 ERA while striking out 52 in 52 2/3 innings in an eight-start span. The 25-year-old is 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA in four career starts against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hamilton, who was hitting .417 in June before the injury, can come off the disabled list on Thursday for the series finale.

2. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to seven games with a first-inning single Monday, and is batting .367 during the streak.

3. Braves LHP Eric O’Flaherty was placed on the disabled list with a right knee strain before Monday’s game. RHP Ryan Weber was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, giving up two runs on three hits with a walk in one inning Monday.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Reds 3