Preview: Reds at Braves

There have been plenty of areas where the Atlanta Braves have struggled while getting off to the franchise’s worst start in more than a century and, entering Wednesday’s third of a four-game home series with the Cincinnati Reds, hitting with runners in scoring position has been the most painful. The Braves went 1-of-9 with runners on second or third in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss and are hitting just .170 in those situations in their past 25 contests.

Atlanta infielder Jace Peterson has reached base in four straight games since being recalled Friday from Triple-A Gwinnett, going 1-for-2 with two walks Tuesday, but the Braves are 18-46 and off to their worst start since the 1911 Boston Braves began 14-50. The Reds remain in last place in the National League Central but have won nine of 13 games in June after winning just eight times in May (8-20). Right fielder Jay Bruce, who belted 26 homers in 157 games a year ago, continues to bolster his trade value after slugging his 15th homer (60 games) on Wednesday. Bruce leads all NL right fielders in homers, RBIs (49), triples (six) and extra-base hits (33).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. Braves RH Bud Norris (2-7, 4.75)

DeSclafani made his season debut Friday against Oakland after missing the first two months with a strained left oblique, suffered in his final spring-training appearance, giving up one run on eight hits in six innings. The 26-year-old tied for the most starts by all National League rookies (31) last season, winning a team-high nine games. DeSclafani went 0-1 in two starts against the Braves in 2015, allowing seven runs on 11 hits in 11 innings.

Norris has flourished in his return to the starting rotation, giving up two runs in 12 innings in two starts after Atlanta placed Mike Foltynewicz on the disabled list. He beat the Chicago Cubs on Friday for his first victory since April 16, holding them to one run on four hits in seven innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Norris, who went 1-4 with an 8.74 ERA before being sent to the bullpen in early May, is 1-3 with a 4.30 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati placed INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) on the disabled list and demoted RHP Daniel Wright to Triple-A Louisville, promoting a pair of former Atlanta minor-leaguers -- INF Jose Peraza and RHP J.J. Hoover.

2. Atlanta SS Erick Aybar was scratched from Tuesday’s starting lineup after being hit by a pitch in his chest Monday.

3. Reds RHP Blake Wood recorded his second career save -- first of the season -- Tuesday, and is 5-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 2016.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Reds 2