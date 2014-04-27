Braves 1, Reds 0 (10): Freddie Freeman lined a game-winning double as host Atlanta completed a three-game sweep of Cincinnati.

Justin Upton finished with two hits for the Braves, who completed a 5-1 homestand in dramatic fashion, rallying with two outs and nobody on base. After J.J. Hoover (1-3) gave up back-to-back singles to Jason Heyward and B.J. Upton in the 10th, Freeman sent Manny Parra’s second pitch over Billy Hamilton’s head in deep center.

Cincinnati starter Johnny Cueto struck out 11 while allowing three hits over eight shutout innings. Atlanta starter Julio Teheran also fired eight scoreless frames, giving up three hits while striking out five, and Ian Thomas (1-0) retired the only hitter he faced for his first major-league victory.

Hoover retired the first two hitters in the 10th before Heyward lined a single up the middle. Upton followed with a chopper off Hoover’s glove, the ball rolling toward shortstop for an infield single to give the Braves runners on first and second and setting the stage for Freeman’s game-winner.

Ryan Ludwick, who finished with two hits, doubled to lead off the fifth and moved to third on a flyout, but Teheran struck out the next two hitters to end the threat. Atlanta put two runners on in the fifth and sixth, but Cueto wiggled out of trouble with by striking out Heyward to conclude the fifth and Dan Uggla to close the sixth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati manager Bryan Price was ejected by umpire Bill Miller for arguing a failed challenge of a pickoff attempt in the first inning. Reds P Homer Bailey was ejected for yelling from the bench. … Cueto struck out 10 or more hitters for the fifth time in his career. … Teheran has allowed one run on 11 hits with 17 strikeouts and three walks in 24 innings over his past three starts.