Wisler pitches Braves past Reds

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves finally scored some runs for pitcher Matt Wisler and the right-hander bounced back from two poor starts to earn 7-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon at Turner Field.

Wisler, who had received only 1.8 runs in support in his previous 12 starts, broke a four-game losing streak and won for the first time since May 20.

The victory allowed Atlanta to split the four-game series and win back-to-back home games for only the second time this season. The 16 runs scored by Atlanta over the last two games were its most in consecutive games in 2016.

Wisler (3-7) had allowed 13 runs over eight combined innings in his previous two starts. But despite allowing a base runner in every inning Thursday, he avoided big trouble and gave up only two runs over 6 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, walked two and struck out five in a 116-pitch performance.

Ian Krol pitched two innings and struck out three, but walked two batters in the ninth and needed help from closer Arodys Vizcaino, who retired Joey Votto on a routine fly ball for the final out in a non-save situation.

The Atlanta offense was led by first baseman Freddie Freeman, who went 3-for-4, including his 12th homer, a two-run shot in the third inning, and scored two runs.

Freeman, who hit for the cycle on Wednesday, was 10-for-18 with three homers in the four-game series.

The Braves also got a two-run double from right fielder Nick Markakis, an RBI on an infield hit by Mallex Smith and an RBI single from Jace Peterson.

The losing pitcher was Dan Straily (4-3), who gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Rookie Dayan Diaz pitched 2 2/3 innings of needed relief, allowing an unearned run, and Ross Ohlendorf pitched a scoreless inning.

The Reds scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Brandon Phillips and took a 2-0 lead in the third when Adam Duvall launched a long home run to left, his 19th.

Atlanta third baseman Adonis Garcia left the game after he reached on a fielder's choice in the seventh inning with mild ankle soreness.

NOTES: Atlanta recalled RHP Tyrell Jenkins and optioned RHP Casey Kelly to Triple-A Gwinnett. Jenkins, the organization's 2015 Pitcher of the Year, was 6-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 14 games for Gwinnett. Kelly is 0-2 with a 5.79 ERA in eight games with Atlanta. ... The Reds recalled RHP Dayan Diaz from Triple-A Louisville, where he was 3-0 with a 3.66 ERA in 15 games. The Reds decided to wait until Friday to activate OF Billy Hamilton, who is eligible to come off the 7-day concussion disabled list. ... The Braves begin a five-game road trip with a three-game series against the Mets. Atlanta will send rookie RHP John Gant (0-1, 5.63) against New York RHP Matt Harvey (4-8, 4.66). The Reds continue their road trip with a three-game set in Houston. Cincinnati will start LHP John Lamb (1-4, 5.14) in the opener against Houston RHP Lance McCullers (3-2, 4.54).