Braves rookie shuts down Reds

ATLANTA -- It may be a difficult decision to take a pitcher out of the rotation when he has a 2.31 ERA, but that’s the situation the Atlanta Braves face with rookie David Hale, despite another strong outing by the right-hander on Saturday night.

Hale, who grew up in suburban Atlanta, made his case to remain in the rotation by allowing only one run in eight solid innings of a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Hale (1-0) pitched past the sixth inning for the first time, successfully kept the ball down against the Cincinnati batters and retired 12 on ground balls. He allowed only two hits, both in the first inning when the Reds scored their only run, and struck out four. Hale retired 21 of the last 22 batters he faced.

“I had command of all my pitches better than I have,” Hale said. “I felt good with all my pitches and that’s all I can ask.”

Hale is considered to be the likely odd-man out of the rotation now that veteran Mike Minor is ready to return from the disabled list. The decision won’t be easy because Hale leads National League rookie starters with a 2.31 ERA in four starts.

Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said a decision would be announced on Sunday morning.

“That stuff runs through my head,” Hale said, “but I try not to let it get in there too deep. I just try to do my best and let things fall the way they may.”

Hale impressed Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, who said, “We got five baserunners, and that’s not going to be enough. He never really gave us a chance. We had five balls that were hit hard, and that’s not a lot. He pitched very well. He was very impressive.”

But is Hale good enough to displace any of the other Atlanta starters? With Julio Teheran (2-1, 1.80 ERA), Aaron Harang (3-1, 0.85), Ervin Santana (3-0, 1.95) and Alex Wood (2-3, 1.54) ahead of him, Hale could be facing a move to the bullpen or to Triple-A Gwinnett.

On Saturday, closer Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his eighth save in nine opportunities. Kimbrel allowed a one-out walk to first baseman Joey Votto but came back to strike out second baseman Brandon Phillips and right fielder Jay Bruce to end the game.

Cincinnati starter Mike Leake (2-2) allowed eight hits in seven innings, but three of them left the park and equaled his previous total allowed this season. Leake struck out four but allowed four runs for his second straight start.

“He got some balls in the air early, but I thought he actually threw the ball very well,” Price said. “He made some mistakes. I‘m sure he’ll have a tougher assessment than I did, but they got him early.”

The Braves supported Hale with three home runs: a two-run shot by first baseman Freddie Freeman and solo homers by left fielder Justin Upton and catcher Evan Gattis. Atlanta won its third straight game and has now won seven of eight series this season.

“It’s always nice to have some run support,” Hale said.

The Reds got a two-out run in the first inning. Phillips singled, Bruce walked and left fielder Ryan Ludwick hammered a double off the wall to score Phillips.

The Braves took the lead in the bottom of the first. Center fielder B.J. Upton reached on an infield single -- the 1,000th hit of his career -- and Freeman followed with a long homer to center field to put Atlanta ahead 2-1.

Freeman appeared to have his second home run of the night on his next at-bat in the third inning, but Ludwick reached over the wall at the 380-foot sign to steal the out.

The next two Atlanta batters connected for solo homers -- Upton with a smash to deep center and Gattis with a shot to left-center -- that gave the Braves a 4-1 lead.

NOTES: Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco was placed on the 15-day disabled list after suffering a strained left hamstring on Friday night. In 13 games Mesoraco was batting .468 with six doubles, three homers, 10 runs and 13 RBIs. The Reds recalled C Tucker Barnhart from Triple-A Louisville. He hit .250 with four doubles and five RBIs in 13 minor league games. ... 3B Todd Frazier did not start Saturday after leaving Friday night’s game early because of tightness in his left groin. He was replaced by Neftali Soto, who made his first major league start. ... Atlanta granted 1B Ernesto Mejia his release from the 40-man roster for the purpose of playing in the Japanese Pacific League, where he will play for the Seibu Lions. Mejia, 28, has played in 937 minor league games over parts of 12 seasons. This year he was batting .354 (28-for-79) with seven home runs and 24 RBIs for Triple-A Gwinnett. ... Atlanta wore new uniforms for Military Appreciation Night. The red jerseys featured red script adorned with stars. Gold Star families were honored on the field before the game.