Foltynewicz gets win as Braves edge Reds

ATLANTA -- You can label the audition a success.

Atlanta recalled Mike Foltynewicz on Friday to give him a shot at a spot in the starting rotation. He wasn’t perfect, but he pitched well enough to get another opportunity.

The right-hander won his first major league start, helping his own cause by driving in two runs to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night at Turner Field.

“This was not a one-day tryout, but we liked what we saw,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “After the first inning he settled down and looked great. There’s a lot to build on.”

Foltynewicz (1-0), acquired in an offseason trade with Houston for slugging catcher Evan Gattis, was called up Friday and given his first starting assignment. He survived a nervous first inning when he threw 28 pitches but got stronger and lasted five innings, allowing three runs (two earned), six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

“I‘m glad to get that out of the way,” Foltynewicz said. “It could have been worse, it could have been better. I knew if I only gave up two or three runs that we could come back and win.”

Just as surprising was the double he hit to center field that produced Atlanta’s first two runs. It came in only his second professional at-bat; Foltynewicz never batted in the minor leagues. He said he hasn’t swung a bat in competition since high school.

“Nobody knew,” Gonzalez said. “I felt confident he would put the ball in play after that first at-bat, but I didn’t to see him split the gap.”

The winning margin came from left fielder Kelly Johnson, who launched a two-run homer deep into the right field stands in the fifth inning that erased a 3-2 deficit. It was Johnson’s fourth homer of the season and the first home run for Atlanta since Johnson went deep against Washington on April 27.

The Atlanta bullpen finished with four scoreless innings: 1 2/3 from Cody Martin, 1/3 from Luis Avilan and one each from Jim Johnson and Jason Grilli, who pitched around a single in the ninth to post his eighth save.

Cincinnati rookie Anthony DeSclafani (2-2) pitched five innings and allowed four runs, four hits and five walks with five strikeouts.

“He didn’t pitch a bad game,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “He got hurt by the walk that led to the double and the home run. He competed well, went after them, they threw a bunch of lefties sand they did a nice job, too.”

The Reds’ bullpen was stellar. J.J. Hoover, Kevin Gregg and Carlos Contreras each pitched one scoreless inning of relief.

Cincinnati scored twice in the first inning. The Reds loaded the bases and second baseman Brandon Phillips’ soft single up the middle scored shortstop Zack Cozart and first baseman Joey Votto. With two outs left fielder Marlon Byrd hit a long fly to left field that was caught at the base of the wall, held in partially by a breeze that was blowing in.

“Marlon Byrd crushed that ball,” Price said. “That’s a few feet away from being a three-run homer and that’s a different ball game. It didn’t go out and then we weren’t really able to take advantage as much of the rookie. To his credit he did a nice job.”

The Reds made it 3-0 with a run in the fourth. Phillips singled, stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on DeSclafani’s sacrifice fly to right field.

Atlanta scratched for two runs in the fourth with two outs. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons singled, center fielder Eric Young Jr. walked and both scored when Foltynewicz doubled to center.

The Braves rallied from a 3-0 deficit for their biggest comeback win of the year. Atlanta has rallied for four wins this season.

NOTES: Cincinnati RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery on May 8. Bailey went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season. The Reds also lost minor league OF Donald Lutz to season-ending UCL surgery. He injured his right elbow last week while playing for Triple-A Louisville. ... The Braves placed 3B Chris Johnson on the 15-day DL with a left-hand injury and recalled RHP Mike Foltynewicz from Triple-A Gwinnett. By not replacing Johnson with a position player, it left manager Freddie Gonzalez with 12 pitchers and 13 position players on the active roster for Friday’s game. The Braves will make another move before Saturday’s game and recall a position player. ... Starting pitchers for Saturday’s game are Cincinnati RHP Jason Marquis (2-1, 5.48 ERA) against Atlanta LHP Eric Stults (1-1, 4.03).