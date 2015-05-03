Reds P Marquis shakes off injury in win over Braves

ATLANTA -- Right-hander Jason Marquis, who didn’t pitch in the majors last season after elbow surgery, is showing that his long career isn’t over.

Marquis won his third straight start despite being hit on his pitching arm as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Atlanta Braves 8-4 on Saturday night behind three home runs.

“Not only was he good, he was doing it with a contusion on his forearm,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

Left fielder Marlon Byrd, third baseman Todd Frazier and shortstop Zack Cozart homered, the first two off Braves starter Eric Stults.

Marquis took it from there, not allowing a hit until the fifth inning even though he had an ugly egg rise near his elbow after he was hit by a liner from Kelly Johnson in the second.

“He’s determined man,” Frazier said. “He’s been at this a long time and he’s a bulldog.”

“It revved up the adrenalin a little bit, but it wasn’t too bad,” Marquis said. “Glad I made the play, first off, and got the out.”

Marquis, who gave up a two-run homer to center fielder Cameron Maybin, pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and three runs.

“I played with Jason [in San Diego],” Maybin said. “He’s tough. Something has to be broke for him to come out of a game.”

The 36-year-old, with his ninth team, walked two and struck out four to go to 11-11 at Turner Field, where he debuted with the Braves at the end of the 2000 season.

Marquis (3-1) had beaten Milwaukee in his two previous starts, going eight innings in the more recent outing. His career record is 124-115 and this certainly wasn’t the first time he was hit by a line drive.

“I’ve been hit by way too many,” Marquis said. “My season ended in 2011 and ‘12 because of line drives. I broke my leg and my hand.”

The Reds (12-12) had 11 hits and six runs in seven innings against Stults (1-2). Left fielder Jay Bruce had a pair of triples and two RBIs off the Braves left-hander.

Frazier hit his eighth homer of the season on a first pitch from Stults with two outs in the seventh, putting the Reds up 6-2.

The Braves (11-13) got the run back in the bottom of the inning while chasing Marquis after 90 pitches, as shortstop Andrelton Simmons lined an opposite-field RBI double down the right-field line.

The Reds, though, padded their lead as Cozart, who had three hits, belted a two-run homer off reliever Donnie Veal in the ninth inning. It was Cozart’s fifth homer of the year.

Maybin had an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the inning off Kevin Gregg after left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani struck out three in 1 1-3 innings.

The Reds scored twice in fourth inning and added two more runs in the fifth, both times coming through with two out.

Bruce started things in the fourth with a two-out opposite-field drive that barely got over the glove of left fielder Johnson for a triple.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips drove in Bruce with an infield single, stole second and scored on a bloop hit by catcher Brayan Pena.

Bruce drove in the two runs in the fifth inning with a two-out triple to right-center field that scored Cozart and first baseman Joey Votto, who both singled.

Held without a hit through four innings by Marquis, the Braves momentarily cut the Reds’ lead in half in the bottom of the fifth. Simmons singled leading off and Maybin connected on a 2-and-1 pitch with one out for his fourth home run of the season.

The Reds made it 5-2 when Byrd hit Stults’ second pitch of the sixth inning over the fence in right-center field for his third home run of the season.

Braves catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who had at least one hit in his previous 13 games, had his streak snapped. It took standout plays, though. Byrd and Bruce both robbed Pierzynski with diving catches.

NOTES: LHP Mike Minor, sidelined since early in spring training because of rotator cuff inflammation, was moved from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list by the Braves. He remains in Florida and isn’t throwing off a mound. ... The move by the Braves opened a 40-man roster spot for INF Pedro Ciriaco, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves are Ciriaco’s fifth team after stops with Pittsburgh, San Diego, Boston and Kansas City. ... The Braves optioned LHP Ian Thomas back to Gwinnett. He made four relief appearances, allowing a run in 3 1/3 innings. ... RHP Johnny Cueto (2-2, 1.95 ERA) will start Sunday’s finale of the four-game series for the Reds. RHP Julio Teheran (2-1, 4.67 ERA) will go for the Braves. ... The teams play a three-game series in Cincinnati on May 11-13. ... The Braves won the season series, 5-2, a year ago, sweeping a three-game set in Atlanta.