Braves’ Teheran reverses pitching fortunes in beating Reds

ATLANTA -- After three straight shaky starts, there were more than a few questions about what was wrong with Atlanta ace Julio Teheran.

The right-hander acknowledged the questions and provided an emphatic answer on Sunday afternoon with his best effort of the season. Teheran relied more heavily on his fastball and pitched six scoreless innings to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Sunday and earn a split in the four-game series at Turner Field.

“He commanded his pitches, and his teammates got a few runs and he made the most of it,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Teheran (3-1) allowed three hits, walked two and struck out a season-high six, including a stretch of five straight. He did not allow a hit until Cincinnati pitcher Johnny Cueto beat out an infield single in the fifth inning.

Teheran did not resemble the same pitcher who had allowed 16 runs over 15 innings in his three previous starts.

“My mind was to focus on the game,” Teheran said. “I was feeling good. I could feel the fast ball coming out of my hand.”

Only once were the Reds able to get a runner in scoring position against Teheran. With two outs in the second inning, Cincinnati had runners on the corners, but Teheran induced catcher Brayan Pena into a fly out to center field to end the threat.

“I was really concentrating on this game,” Teheran said.. “I go pitch-by-pitch. My plan was to use my fastball and try to do what I did against them before.”

Teheran has pitched 20 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings against the Reds, who last scored against him on July 14, 2013.

“He pitched a nice ball game,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “He never really gave us anything and really shut us down.”

Atlanta rookie Cody Martin pitched two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two. Michael Kohn retired the first two batters in the ninth before walking Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips. Atlanta brought in lefty Luis Avilan, who struck out center fielder Brennan Boesch to end the game and nail down the team’s second shutout.

Cueto (2-3) was roughed up in his 200th career start and failed in an attempt to win his first game at Turner Field, where he is now 0-3. Cueto gave up three runs in the first inning and never retired the side in order. The Reds turned three double plays behind Cueto, who had won his two most recent starts.

Cueto allowed a season-high five runs and failed to pitch at least seven innings for the first time in seven starts. He struck out two, a season-low.

“He was up,” Price said. “It was just location. Even the best are going to have days like that.”

Atlanta got all the runs it would need in the first inning. With one out, shortstop Andrelton Simmons doubled to right and scored when first baseman Freddie Freeman doubled to center. Third baseman Kelly Johnson then launched a two-run homer, his fifth, to right-center.

Johnson originally was scheduled to have the day off, but Gonzalez changed his mind, terming it a “game-time decision.” Johnson has driven in 11 runs over his last nine games.

“Our lineup is made out in pencil,” Gonzalez said. “I guess he made me look good.”

The Braves loaded the bases against Cueto in the second with one out, but failed to score when Simmons and Freeman were both retired on fly balls.

Atlanta tacked on a run in the third inning on the third home run of the season by left fielder Jonny Gomes, who lined the first offering he saw into the stands in left.

The Braves added another run in the sixth. Second baseman Jace Peterson walked, went to second on a balk and scored on center fielder Cameron Maybin’s single to center.

The Reds lost shortstop Zack Cozart to a bruised right finger in the fourth inning. Cozart, who was hit by a pitch on the left wrist in the first inning, took a ground ball off his right index finger and had to leave the game. He is listed as day-to-day.

NOTES: The Reds gave CF Billy Hamilton the day off Sunday. They started Skip Schumaker, who batted leadoff. It was the first start in center field for Schumaker, who has played the other two corner spots. ... The Braves had originally planned to give Kelly Johnson an off day, but opted instead to play Johnson at third base and sit Alberto Callaspo. ... The Reds are off on Monday. They open a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, with RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 5.40) making his second career start, against Pittsburgh’s Jeff Locke (2-1). The Braves open a three-game series against Philadelphia on Monday, the final piece of a 10-game homestand. Atlanta will send LHP Alex Wood (1-1, 4.03) against Philadelphia’s RHP Aaron Harang (2-2, 2.51).