Bruce homer propels Reds over Braves

ATLANTA -- Jay Bruce, a potential trade chip for the Cincinnati Reds later this summer, is doing nothing except increase his value.

Bruce hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran and the Reds made it stand up despite an ultra-scary ninth inning for a 3-1 victory Tuesday night over the Braves.

Atlanta loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit, but Blake Wood got out of the mess he created to post his first save, thanks to a strikeout and game-ending double play on the speedy Mallex Smith.

“That was the most improbable double play. ... We dodged a bullet,” said Reds manager Bryan Price, who called on Wood because closer Tony Cingrani had worked in five of the previous seven games.

The victory gave the Reds (26-39) an 11-6 record since an 11-game losing streak. The Braves (18-46) fell to 7-27 at home and have the worst record in the majors.

“Sooner or later that thing will turn and we’ll get a ball in the gap and win some games,” Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said.

The homer by Bruce was the 15th of the season for the veteran right fielder and gave him 49 RBIs. He also leads the National League with six triples.

“When he gets a mistake, he’s doing some damage,” Price said.

That was good, because the Reds had just three hits.

The blast came on one of Teheran’s few missteps. He allowed only four base runners in seven innings, retiring 20 of the last 22 hitters he faced.

“He just kept pitching and competing,” Snitker said. “He left it all out there.”

Joey Votto walked and Brandon Phillips singled with one out in the first before Bruce connected, the left-handed hitting Bruce picking on a 2-2 slider and sending a long drive into the seats in right-center field.

“Just one mistake and it cost three runs,” Teheran said. “It broke, but I don’t think he’s the guy to throw that pitch to.”

Teheran, who struck out eight and walked one, is 2-7 despite a 2.93 ERA in part because of giving up 13 homers. Six have come in his last three outings.

It was the seventh homer given up by Teheran in a span of 51 at-bats going back to May 29 against Miami.

Teheran retired 17 straight batters before Kyle Waldrop, making his first major league start, doubled with one out in the seventh.

Teheran was outstanding after the first,” Price said. “It was really a tale of the first inning. After that, he just really shut us down.”

Left-hander Brandon Finnegan (3-4) worked six innings in his eighth quality start for the Reds, allowing four hits and a fourth-inning run. He struck out five, walked three and hit a batter.

Teheran laid down a sacrifice bunt to get the Braves their run in the fourth.

Adonis Garcia, who had singled, stole second base and moved to third on a hit by Jace Peterson, scampered home to score after Finnegan fielded the bunt and threw to first base.

It looked like the Braves were on the verge of a rare comeback victory in the ninth, but pinch-hitter A.J. Pierzynski struck out against Wood and Smith grounded to shortstop Zach Cozart, with second baseman Brandon Phillips making a strong throw to complete the double play.

NOTES: The Reds optioned RHP Daniel Wright, who started the series opener, to Triple-A Louisville and recalled RHP J.J. Hoover from the Bats to bolster their bullpen. Hoover worked the seventh and eighth innings, allowing just a hit batter and getting a double play. ... The Braves called up LHP Dario Alvarez from Triple-A Gwinnett and sent RHP Ryan Weber back to the minors. ... The Reds recalled INF/OF Jose Peraza from Louisville after placing INF Jordan Pacheco (right shoulder tendinitis) on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 3 and sending him out on a minor league injury rehab. ... Cincinnati is hopeful CF Billy Hamilton will be ready to play on Thursday when he is eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list. ... Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 1.50 ERA) will make his second start of the season Wednesday against RHP Bud Norris (2-7, 4.75 ERA).