Preview: Reds at Brewers

Ryan Braun wasn’t able to help Milwaukee against the Cincinnati Reds in early May, but he needed only two games against the Brewers’ National League Central rival to make an impact. The 2011 NL MVP, who hit a go-ahead two-run homer in Saturday’s win to set up Sunday’s rubber match in Milwaukee, missed 14 games with an intercostal strain – including a stretch where the Reds took three of four from the Brewers. Braun’s home run was his first since June 1 and halted a 4-for-34 slide.

Milwaukee secured its 19th comeback victory of the season and won for the 10th time in its last 15 home contests against Cincinnati (32-35), which has failed in its last eight attempts to get within one game of .500. The Reds hope to rebound from their 4-2 loss Saturday with a better offensive showing for starter Mike Leake, who has received 2.77 runs of support (sixth-worst in the majors) in 13 turns. Cincinnati has backed the No. 7 overall pick of the 2009 draft with one run or less in six of his last nine outings.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (3-6, 3.61 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Marco Estrada (5-3, 4.56)

After going 6-for-6 in quality starts and logging a 2.16 ERA in May, Leake fell to 0-2 with a 8.71 ERA in June following Tuesday’s 6-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Arizona State alum surrendered five runs for the second straight outing and a season-high nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. Leake also took the loss on May 2 versus the Brewers despite allowing two runs over eight frames, falling to 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in six all-time starts as a result.

Estrada continued to give up home runs at a troubling rate in Tuesday’s 6-2 setback to the New York Mets, yielding two more deep shots to raise his major league-leading total to a career-high 20. The 30-year-old was pounded for six runs on four hits and four walks over six innings and has surrendered at least one homer in 10 straight outings. Estrada settled for a no-decision after allowing three runs over six frames versus the Reds on May 1 and is 2-3 with a 3.64 EA in 10 career appearances (six starts) against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braun has hit 23 home runs against Cincinnati, good for his third-highest total against any opponent.

2. The Reds’ Brandon Phillips (29 official at-bats) and Billy Hamilton (26) have not struck out since June 6.

3. The Brewers have won six straight series finales, helping the team go 5-0-1 over the last six series.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Brewers 3