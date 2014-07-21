Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds look to continue their success against the Milwaukee Brewers when the National League Central rivals begin a three-game series Monday at Miller Park. Both teams are looking to bounce back after struggling in their first series following the All-Star break, with the Reds losing three straight on the road to the New York Yankees and the Brewers dropping two of three against host Washington. Cincinnati has won or tied seven of its last 10 series with Milwaukee, including all three earlier this season.

Milwaukee has lost 13 of its last 16 and could use a strong outing from Wily Peralta after Matt Garza and Yovani Gallardo failed to work deep into games over the weekend. The Reds received a boost Sunday with the return of utilityman Skip Schumaker, who started at second base in his first appearance since landing on the disabled list July 10 due to a concussion. “He’s a huge part of our team because he’s able to play multiple positions and the energy he brings,” manager Bryan Price told MLB.com. “He plays the game the right way.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mat Latos (2-1, 2.79 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (10-6, 3.72)

Latos left his last start before the All-Star break after five innings due to back spasms, but Price said he’s pain-free heading into Monday’s outing. The 26-year-old, who missed the first two months of the season due to elbow and knee injuries, went 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA in three starts before allowing four runs (three earned) against Pittsburgh on July 11. Latos is 3-4 with a 3.16 ERA in 10 career starts against Milwaukee.

Peralta entered the All-Star break on a high note by holding St. Louis to an unearned run over seven innings on July 13. It was a much-needed strong performance by the 25-year-old, who posted a 9.37 ERA over his previous three starts. Chris Heisey is 5-for-10 with a home run against Peralta, who improved to 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA in seven career starts against the Reds with eight scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory at Cincinnati on May 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds optioned INF Neftali Soto to Triple-A Louisville to make room for Schumaker.

2. Milwaukee is 42-5 when leading after seven innings.

3. Cincinnati GM Walt Jocketty reported on Sunday that 1B Joey Votto (quadriceps) is about five weeks away from returning to action.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Brewers 3