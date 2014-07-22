Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds already were scuffling on offense before their National League-best defense let them down against a team they have dominated this season. The Reds, who continue their three-game set at the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, had defeated their National League Central rivals in seven of their 10 meetings prior to Monday’s 5-2 loss. With Joey Votto and Brandon Phillips on the disabled list since the All-Star break, Cincinnati has scored only eight runs during a four-game skid.

”Guys are playing hard, (but) there’s not a whole lot of things we’ve done terribly well since we came back from the All-Star break,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters after watching his team commit two errors and misplay a couple of other balls that were ruled hits. Cincinnati, which is tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the fewest errors in the majors (45), hopes to snap its seven-game road losing streak against the Brewers, who have won only four of their last 17 games overall. Another victory would guarantee Milwaukee its first series win in four tries against the Reds this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (8-5, 4.21 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-1, 5.40)

Bailey was removed after five-plus innings in his final start before the break, leaving immediately after feeling pain in his right patellar tendon during a pitch in the sixth. The 28-year-old did not factor in the decision of that 6-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, permitting three runs on two hits and two walks. Bailey, who posted an 0.53 ERA in his previous two starts before the injury, has faced the Brewers three times in 2014 – going 1-1 with a 3.22 ERA – but is only 4-8 with a 4.96 ERA in 19 all-time turns against Milwaukee.

Making his first major-league start in nearly two months, Nelson suffered his first career loss in a 10-2 setback against St. Louis on July 12. The Oregon native was pounded for eight runs (six earned) on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings – a complete departure from his May 25 season debut in which he held Miami scoreless over 5 2/3 frames. Nelson, who went 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 17 appearances for Triple-A Nashville to earn his promotion, struck out a pair in a scoreless inning of relief in his first-ever appearance against the Reds last September.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati is 1-for-28 with runners in scoring position and has struck out 39 times during its losing streak.

2. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun is batting .400 during his nine-game hitting streak.

3. Reds CF Billy Hamilton’s last four home runs have come against the Brewers.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Reds 3