Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds will attempt to avoid a winless road trip upon resuming play after the All-Star break when they close a three-game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers on Wednesday. The Reds have lost five straight games – scoring 11 total runs – as they have staggered coming out of the break. Milwaukee has put a stretch in which it lost 11 of 12 in the rear-view mirror as Tuesday’s 4-3 walk-off victory was its fourth in six games.

Brewers All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy hit two solo homers – including the game-winning blast in the ninth – Tuesday for his first homers since July 4. Ryan Braun and Aramis Ramirez hit back-to-back solo shots in the first inning and Braun has gone 16-for-39 with two homers and eight RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak. The Reds have lost eight consecutive road games since winning at San Francisco on June 29.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (7-8, 3.63 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (10-4, 3.16)

Leake has allowed four runs in each of his last two outings and has given up 37 hits in 25 2/3 innings over his past four turns. He has split two 2014 decisions with the Brewers and recorded the victory June 15 despite being touched up for four runs and nine hits over five innings. He is 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in seven career starts against Milwaukee.

Lohse snapped a three-start winless stretch by defeating Washington on July 18. He allowed just one run in seven innings while notching the victory but gave up a season-worst 10 hits. Lohse is 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in two starts against Cincinnati this season and possesses a 5-5 mark and 3.01 ERA over 17 career outings against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee 2B Scooter Gennett (quadriceps) and Reds SS Zack Cozart (finger) are questionable to play after both left Tuesday’s game with injuries.

2. Lucroy is 7-for-20 with a homer against Leake, while Ramirez is just 4-for-30.

3. Cincinnati OF/1B Jay Bruce has 10 career hits against Lohse and five – including one homer – have been for extra bases.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Reds 3