Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers look to build off their first set of back-to-back victories in more than two weeks when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday for the opener of a three-game series. The Brewers allowed three runs combined in beating Miami the last two days and leadoff hitter Carlos Gomez returned from a wrist injury to go 6-for-14 in the series with three doubles. The Reds present a challenge after winning the last three games against National League Central-leading St. Louis.

Cincinnati helped Milwaukee move within four games of the Cardinals in the Central, and the Brewers stand 1 1/2 behind Pittsburgh in the race for the NL’s second wild card. The Reds gave up only two runs over the last two contests and will have to deal with All-Star Jonathan Lucroy, who has recorded a league-leading 50 doubles. “We created an environment where we play the spoiler,” Reds manager Bryan Price told reporters after Thursday’s 1-0 victory.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mat Latos (5-5, 3.25 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (12-9, 3.85)

Latos went 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA in August before dropping his first two starts in September despite not permitting an earned run over six innings in his last outing. The 26-year-old has allowed 92 hits in 102 1/3 frames this season but 41 in 29 innings over his last five games. Gomez is 10-for-24 with two homers versus Latos, who is 3-5 with a 3.35 ERA in 11 career starts against the Brewers.

Lohse continues to struggle down the stretch, managing just one victory in his last seven starts while posting a 7.01 ERA in that span. The 14-year veteran has yielded at least 20 homers for the seventh time in his career and has given up eight of his 21 in the last six games. Billy Hamilton is 2-for-5 with a blast against Lohse, who is 6-5 with a 2.91 ERA in 18 career starts against the Reds.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun has 230 career homers and needs one to pass Prince Fielder for second place on the franchise’s all-time list.

2. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips is 8-for-23 while hitting safely in six of his last seven games.

3. Brewers 1B Matt Clark, who played last season in Japan, has homered in each of the last two games and is 3-for-12 since being recalled from the minors.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Reds 3