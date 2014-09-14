Preview: Reds at Brewers

With just 13 games remaining, the Milwaukee Brewers need to take advantage of opportunities if they want to move up in the National League wild-card chase. The Brewers will attempt to make some strides Sunday, when they conclude a three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds. Milwaukee failed to improve its playoff situation on Saturday by losing to the Reds, while Pittsburgh was falling to the Chicago Cubs to remain 1 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers for the second wild card.

Milwaukee also is slipping out of the NL Central race as it trails first-place St. Louis by five games. Billy Hamilton’s two-run triple was the big hit as Cincinnati recorded a 5-1 victory on Saturday. Reds first baseman Joey Votto (knee) has been sidelined for more than two months but has joined the team and is hopeful of playing in a few games before the season is over.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Mike Leake (11-11, 3.62 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (7-8, 3.83)

Leake has won two straight decisions and is unbeaten over his last five outings. He gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings while beating St. Louis in his last turn. Leake is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA in three 2014 outings against Milwaukee and 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA in eight career starts.

Garza has struggled mightily in two starts since returning from an oblique injury. He has pitched seven innings over the two outings and allowed eight runs (seven earned) and 14 hits. Garza is 2-3 with a 4.44 ERA in eight career outings against the Reds but 1-0 with a 0.56 ERA in two starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 3B Todd Frazier went 3-for-4 and scored twice on Saturday after being 3-for-19 over the previous five games.

2. Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez homered on Saturday to end a 17-game homerless drought.

3. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips hasn’t homered in 24 games since returning from a thumb injury.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Reds 4