Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers both look to end losing streaks when the National League Central rivals begin their four-game series at Miller Park on Monday. Cincinnati suffered its fourth consecutive defeat Sunday, dropping a 2-1 decision at St. Louis thanks to a tiebreaking sacrifice fly by Kolten Wong in the eighth inning.

The Reds, who began the season with four straight victories before losing seven of their next eight contests, have scored a total of four runs during their current skid. Milwaukee is in the midst of a five-game slide after suffering a 5-2 setback at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Brewers also have struggled to score during their losing streak, totaling nine runs while scoring more than two only once. Milwaukee, which is kicking off a seven-game homestand, opened the campaign by going 1-5 at Miller Park.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (0-1, 4.50)

DeSclafani’s career with Cincinnati has gotten off to a strong start, as he has allowed two runs over 13 innings in his first two outings. The New Jersey native, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Saturday, limited the Chicago Cubs to two hits over seven scoreless frames on Tuesday for his third major-league victory - and first with the Reds. DeSclafani worked 1 2/3 innings against Milwaukee in a relief appearance while with Miami last season, yielding one hit and striking out a batter.

Peralta enters his third start of the year in search of his first victory. The 25-year-old Dominican received a no-decision against Colorado in his season debut despite allowing only two runs in seven innings, then took the loss at St. Louis on Wednesday after surrendering four runs and 10 hits over five frames. Peralta has made eight career starts versus Cincinnati, going 3-3 with one shutout and a 2.88 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton missed Sunday’s game after suffering a groin injury the previous day but could return to the lineup for the series opener.

2. Milwaukee has hit only three home runs this season and enters Monday with a six-game drought.

3. At 2-10, the Brewers are off to the worst start in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Reds 2