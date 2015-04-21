Preview: Reds at Brewers

After ending a four-game slide in the series opener, the Cincinnati Reds look to put together a winning streak when they continue their four-game set at the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Cincinnati, which had lost seven of eight after beginning the season with four straight wins, broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the sixth inning en route to a 6-1 triumph on Monday.

Zack Cozart highlighted the big frame with a three-run homer and Joey Votto added a two-run blast in the seventh while Anthony DeSclafani continued his superb start to the campaign by yielding only two hits over eight scoreless innings. Ryan Braun belted a one-out solo shot in the ninth to avoid a shutout loss for Milwaukee, which has dropped six in a row. The Brewers, who were limited to three hits, have scored a total of 10 runs during their slide. Milwaukee is just 2-11 on the season, including a 1-6 mark at home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Jason Marquis (0-1, 6.30 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (0-2, 5.91)

Marquis’ last outing was a rough one as he lasted only four innings, surrendering five runs - four earned - on seven hits and three walks at the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The 36-year-old was a bit sharper in his season debut against St. Louis as he yielded three runs in six frames. Marquis has not fared well versus Milwaukee in his career, going 6-12 with a 5.85 ERA in 24 games (21 starts).

Fiers remains in search of his first win of the season after dropping decisions against Pittsburgh and the Cardinals. The 29-year-old Florida native was tagged for five runs over five innings by the Pirates but pitched much better in St. Louis, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 frames on Thursday. Fiers owns a 1-3 record and 3.08 ERA in six career games - four starts- versus Cincinnati.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds’ four-run outburst in the sixth inning on Monday matched the total from their four-game skid.

2. Braun’s homer in the series opener was Milwaukee’s fourth of the season and first in seven games. It also was the 231st blast of Braun’s career, moving him past Prince Fielder for second place on the franchise list behind Robin Yount (251).

3. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy left Monday’s game with a broken left toe, which will land him on the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Reds 3