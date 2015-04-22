Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds limped into Milwaukee having scored four runs during a four-game losing streak, but they have snapped out of their slump at the expense of the skidding Brewers. Cincinnati has erupted for 22 runs and swatted seven home runs in winning the first two contests of the four-game series and send ace Johnny Cueto to the mound Wednesday against Milwaukee, which has dropped seven in a row.

The Brewers had scored a total of 10 runs in their previous six defeats but matched that total in Tuesday’s 16-10 loss, a game in which the teams tied a major league record by hitting three grand slams. Jay Bruce and Todd Frazier each went deep with the bases full for Cincinnati, which also got a pair of homers from Zack Cozart. Elian Herrera belted a grand slam for Milwaukee, marking the fourth time in history that three have been hit in one game. The Brewers own the worst record in baseball (2-12) and have lost seven of eight at home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Johnny Cueto (0-2, 2.14 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-1, 1.50)

Cueto had allowed three hits through six innings last time out versus St. Louis before giving up a two-out, three-run double following an intentional walk to absorb his second straight loss. He allowed a season-high six hits after giving up four in each of his first two outings and struck out 10 for the second time. Cueto is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA lifetime versus Milwaukee, although he’s served up 13 homers in 103 innings.

Nelson was spectacular in his season debut, limiting the Pirates to two hits and striking out nine over seven scoreless innings, but he wasn’t as sharp in a rematch at Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old Oregon native pitched only five frames, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits in the 6-3 defeat. Nelson made two appearances against the Reds last season, allowing three runs over six innings in his lone start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto has recorded multiple hits in six of his last eight games.

2. With Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy set to miss four to six weeks with a broken toe sustained in Monday’s game, backup Martín Maldonado hit a two-run homer Tuesday.

3. Reds manager Bryan Price on Tuesday apologized for his expletive-laced tirade at the media one day earlier.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Brewers 2