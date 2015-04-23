Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds are back above the .500 mark as they go for a four-game sweep at the skidding Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday afternoon. The Reds arrived in Milwaukee with a four-game losing streak during which they scored a total of four runs, but they have a chance to finish .500 on their 10-game road trip with a victory Thursday.

Milwaukee is in a freefall, having dropped eight in a row overall and falling to 1-8 at home after a 2-1 setback on Wednesday. The Brewers are a major league-worst 2-13 and have been limited to two runs or fewer six times during their losing streak. Team owner Mark Attanasio met with the media prior to Wednesday’s loss and termed the current swoon “brutal.” Still, Attanasio said he is not looking at manager Ron Roenicke or general manager Bob Melvin “right now.”

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Homer Bailey (0-1, 7.94 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (0-3, 10.34)

Bailey, who underwent surgery on a torn flexor tendon in September, made his season debut Saturday at St. Louis and gave up five runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old Texan also walked three and failed to strike out a batter in a start for the first time since Sept. 23, 2009. Bailey split a pair of decisions in four starts versus the Brewers last season to fall to 4-8 with a 4.94 ERA against them.

Lohse was roughed up for the third time in as many outings, giving up six runs over six innings at Pittsburgh on Saturday after allowing four runs over 6 1/3 frames in a loss to the Pirates in his previous turn. He was pounded for eight runs at Colorado in his season debut and has yielded 18 over 15 2/3 innings. Lohse was 2-1 in five starts versus the Reds last season, improving to 7-5 with a 2.69 ERA against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers RF Ryan Braun is 11-for-31 with two homers and seven RBIs against Bailey while LF Khris Davis is 7-for-18 with three blasts.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto has recorded four straight two-hit performances and is batting .386.

3. Lohse threw a two-hit shutout against Cincinnati in his last regular-season start of 2014.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Brewers 2