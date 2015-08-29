Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds attempt to halt their losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Cincinnati saw its skid reach four games as it suffered its second consecutive shutout loss in the series opener.

The Reds managed only five singles in the 5-0 defeat - their 13th in 14 contests - and have scored a total of five runs in their last five setbacks. Adam Lind recorded two hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Brewers put an end to their four-game slide. The performance halted a six-game RBI drought for Lind, who has gone 13 contests without a home run. Milwaukee is 6-5 in the season series against Cincinnati but has won each of the last five meetings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Keyvius Sampson (2-2, 5.55 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (6-14, 5.26)

Sampson will be making his sixth major-league start after escaping with a no-decision against Detroit on Monday when he surrendered five runs and nine hits in four innings. The 24-year-old Floridian has yielded nine runs and 18 hits over just 7 1/3 frames in his last two outings after giving up a total of six runs over 16 innings in his first three turns. Sampson, who will be facing Milwaukee for the first time, is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two home starts.

Garza had been pounded in each of his last two starts, including a loss at Washington on Sunday in which he was tagged for seven runs on eight hits and six walks over 4 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old Californian did record seven strikeouts in the outing, his highest total since fanning seven Nationals at home on June 11. Garza improved to 4-3 lifetime against the Reds on April 29, when he allowed two runs over 6 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds have tied the modern club record by using eight rookie starting pitchers this season and will extend their major-league mark of consecutive games started by a rookie to 30 on Saturday.

2. Milwaukee LF Khris Davis has hit 10 of the team’s last 23 home runs.

3. Lind has belted only two home runs in his last 37 games.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Reds 5