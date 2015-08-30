Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds attempt to put together consecutive wins for the first time in more than two weeks when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers for the rubber match of their three-game series Sunday. Cincinnati halted its four-game losing streak with a 12-9 comeback victory Saturday as Joey Votto ignited a four-run rally in the ninth inning with a two-run homer.

The Reds, who pounded out 17 hits after being shut out in each of their previous two contests, haven’t won back-to-back games since winning at San Diego on Aug. 12 and Los Angeles the following day. Adam Lind delivered a pair of RBI singles as Milwaukee suffered its fifth loss in six games. Lind has driven in four runs over his last two contests after a six-game RBI drought. Scooter Gennett had a sensational night, scoring three runs and driving in three more while posting his second four-hit performance this month.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH John Lamb (0-2, 6.06 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (4-8, 4.55)

Lamb remains in search of his first major-league victory as he makes his fourth career start. Both of the 25-year-old Californian’s losses were to the Los Angeles Dodgers, including a setback Tuesday in which he allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. Lamb, who has served up a home run in each of his three outings, faces Milwaukee for the first time.

Peralta struggled for the second straight time Tuesday, when he yielded four runs - two earned - and six hits in only 2 2/3 innings at Cleveland. The 26-year-old Dominican was reached for six runs on nine hits and three walks in five frames against Miami on Aug. 19 but still came away with the victory. Peralta fell to 3-4 lifetime versus Cincinnati on April 20 after surrendering six runs on eight hits and three walks in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Gennett also recorded four hits Aug. 15 against Philadelphia.

2. Cincinnati LHP Sean Marshall (shoulder) had a bullpen session Friday but isn’t ready to face hitters, according to manager Bryan Price.

3. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez had converted 35 consecutive save opportunities dating to Aug. 27, 2014 before blowing Saturday’s chance.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Reds 2