Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to halt their losing streak and avoid the National League Central basement when they host the division-rival Cincinnati Reds on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. After dropping the final three contests of a four-game set at Pittsburgh, Milwaukee was swept at home by Central-leading St. Louis, scoring a total of eight runs in the three-game showdown.

The Brewers suffered a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday, their eighth defeat in nine contests. Jean Segura prevented Milwaukee from being shut out, belting a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning to give him a hit in five of his last six games. Cincinnati sits in last place in the Central, one-half game behind the Brewers. Since beginning a four-game home series against St. Louis with three victories, the Reds have lost three of their last four contests - including two of three at San Francisco to kick off their nine-game road trip.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (3-0, 2.67 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (1-1, 6.60)

Finnegan makes his first major-league start after appearing in two games out of the bullpen since being acquired from Kansas City. The 22-year-old Texan tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings against St. Louis last weekend, striking out four while issuing one walk. Finnegan went 3-0 in 14 relief appearances for the Royals this season, including a scoreless frame versus Milwaukee on June 17.

Davies has three career starts under his belt, including a loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday in which he was tagged for six runs on six hits and five walks over 3 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old native of Washington will be glad to face a team other than the Pirates, who reached him for four runs on four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 frames in his major-league debut Sept. 2. Davies was superb in his other outing, limiting the Marlins to one run and four hits over seven innings in a victory Sept. 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Segura hasn’t gone hitless in consecutive games since a four-game drought from July 30-Aug. 2.

2. Cincinnati will extend its major-league record to 48 consecutive games started by a rookie pitcher Friday.

3. Reds 1B Joey Votto has a .337 average with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs in 53 career games at Miller Park.

PREDICTION: Brewers 8, Reds 5