FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Reds at Brewers
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 19, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Reds at Brewers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Milwaukee Brewers attempt to halt their losing streak and avoid the National League Central basement when they host the division-rival Cincinnati Reds on Friday for the opener of their three-game series. After dropping the final three contests of a four-game set at Pittsburgh, Milwaukee was swept at home by Central-leading St. Louis, scoring a total of eight runs in the three-game showdown.

The Brewers suffered a 6-3 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday, their eighth defeat in nine contests. Jean Segura prevented Milwaukee from being shut out, belting a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning to give him a hit in five of his last six games. Cincinnati sits in last place in the Central, one-half game behind the Brewers. Since beginning a four-game home series against St. Louis with three victories, the Reds have lost three of their last four contests - including two of three at San Francisco to kick off their nine-game road trip.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (3-0, 2.67 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (1-1, 6.60)

Finnegan makes his first major-league start after appearing in two games out of the bullpen since being acquired from Kansas City. The 22-year-old Texan tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings against St. Louis last weekend, striking out four while issuing one walk. Finnegan went 3-0 in 14 relief appearances for the Royals this season, including a scoreless frame versus Milwaukee on June 17.

Davies has three career starts under his belt, including a loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday in which he was tagged for six runs on six hits and five walks over 3 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old native of Washington will be glad to face a team other than the Pirates, who reached him for four runs on four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 frames in his major-league debut Sept. 2. Davies was superb in his other outing, limiting the Marlins to one run and four hits over seven innings in a victory Sept. 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Segura hasn’t gone hitless in consecutive games since a four-game drought from July 30-Aug. 2.

2. Cincinnati will extend its major-league record to 48 consecutive games started by a rookie pitcher Friday.

3. Reds 1B Joey Votto has a .337 average with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs in 53 career games at Miller Park.

PREDICTION: Brewers 8, Reds 5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.