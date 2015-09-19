Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are having the most success against the Cincinnati Reds they have enjoyed in a while, but not even a home game against them could end their skid last time out. The Brewers look to avoid a season-high tying eighth straight loss and guarantee themselves their first season series win over the Reds since 2006 on Saturday as they continue a three-game set in Milwaukee.

The Brewers dropped five of the first six meetings of the season before taking eight of the next 10 from Cincinnati, eventually digging themselves out of last place in the National League Central while sending the Reds into the cellar. Milwaukee fell back into the basement for the first time since Aug. 20 following Friday’s 5-3 series-opening setback, sending the Brewers to their third slide of at least seven games this season. Cincinnati started a rookie pitcher for the 48th straight time in the victory, helping prized prospect Brandon Finnegan – the crown jewel of the three-player haul the team received in the Johnny Cueto trade with Kansas City – collect a win in his first big-league career start. The Reds also closed the gap in the season series to 9-8 despite the absence of Joey Votto, who served his one-game suspension for “inappropriate actions” after being ejected by home-plate umpire Bill Welke on Sept. 9.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Josh Smith (0-2, 7.36 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (9-6, 3.05)

After appearing twice as a reliever since his Sept. 8 promotion, Smith will draw his first start since a July 4 loss in Milwaukee in which he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old Lipscomb product, who issued 33 free passes over 143 1/3 minor-league innings this season, has struggled with his command in the big leagues, walking 13 in only 14 2/3 frames. Adam Lind homered and drew a pair of walks in his only three plate appearances against Smith, who will be making his fourth career start.

Jungmann has been hit-or-miss over the last month, combining three home outings in which he gave up a total of one run in 18 1/3 frames with three road turns in which he surrendered 15 runs over 13 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Texan settled for a no-decision at Pittsburgh on Sunday, yielding four runs while fanning seven over six innings. Jungman has dominated the Reds in 2015, however, winning once each at home and on the road while allowing one run over 14 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Assuming Cincinnati RHP Anthony DeSclafani and Milwaukee RHP Ariel Pena take their scheduled turns on Sunday, this series will mark the first three-game series featuring all rookie starting pitchers since 1913.

2. The Reds will likely be without the services of CF Billy Hamilton, who returned to Cincinnati on Friday to have an MRI on his injured right shoulder.

3. Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson remained in the hospital Friday as a precaution after taking a line drive off his head in Thursday’s loss to St. Louis.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Reds 3