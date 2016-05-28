Preview: Reds at Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds seemingly can’t buy a win on the road - or anywhere else for that matter. Mired in an 11-game losing streak, the reeling Reds will look to pick themselves off that canvas and even their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, when the National League Central rivals reconvene at Miller Park.

Adam Duvall belted a three-run homer to give Cincinnati an early lead, but the wheels came off in a hurry as his club fell to a dismal 3-18 on the road following a 9-5 setback in Friday’s series opener. The 27-year-old Duvall has gone deep three times in his last five games overall and has hit safely in all five meetings with Milwaukee this season. While the Reds are just two losses shy of matching last year’s season-ending skid, the Brewers have won a campaign-best four in a row as the offense has erupted for 15 runs in the last two contests after mustering just 12 in the previous five. Aaron Hill has tormented cellar-dwelling Cincinnati with five homers this season - including two in Friday’s slugfest.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Alfredo Simon (1-5, 10.16 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson 2-6, 5.33)

Simon’s disastrous season endured another black eye on Sunday as the 35-year-old Dominican allowed five runs in as many innings of a 5-4 setback to Seattle. Simon has been blitzed for 15 runs and 23 hits in his last two outings and looks to get back on track versus Milwaukee, against which he traditionally has fared well. Simon yielded three runs in 7 2/3 innings of a 9-5 win on May 5 to improve his career record against the club to 4-1 with a 1.06 WHIP.

Like Simon, Anderson has struggled to get it together as the 28-year-old has lost six of his last seven starts. Anderson’s issues with keeping the ball in the park led to his undoing on Sunday, as Michael Conforto’s homer ignited the New York Mets to a 3-1 win. The beleaguered hurler has been taken deep 12 times in his last seven outings (38 innings).

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee LF Ryan Braun has reached base in 29 consecutive contests.

2. Cincinnati 3B Eugenio Suarez is 0-for-22 with 15 strikeouts in his last seven games.

3. Brewers SS Jonathan Villar is 11-for-25 (.444) with five RBIs and as many runs scored in his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Brewers 2