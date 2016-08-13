Preview: Reds at Brewers

Judging by wins and losses, Dan Straily appears to be having an average season for the Cincinnati Reds. That's hardly the case for the right-hander, who looks to remain undefeated since the All-Star break when Cincinnati continues a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and right-hander Zach Davies, who is unbeaten in his last six outings.

Straily and Davies squared off against one another on July 17 and each pitcher turned in one of his best performances of the season, although neither factored in the decision. Straily scattered three hits over seven innings while Davies matched him with seven scoreless frames of four-hit ball in an 1-0 victory for the Reds. Joey Votto, Adam Duvall and Brandon Phillips, Cincinnati's Nos. 3-5 hitters, combined to go 8-for-13 in Friday's 7-4 victory. Brewers catcher Manny Pina, 6-for-12 since his recall from the minors, hit his first career homer Friday to give him consecutive three-RBI games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dan Straily (7-6, 3.76 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (9-4, 3.58)

Straily churned out his seventh consecutive quality start at Pittsburgh on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings to improve to 3-0 in five turns since the All-Star break. One problem for Straily has been the long ball, with nine homers surrendered in his last eight starts, but he has managed to minimize the damage. He is 4-5 with a 4.34 ERA away from home but has won his last two road starts.

Davies came away with a no-decision versus Atlanta his last time out despite his fifth quality start in six outings, giving up three runs on over seven innings. The 23-year-old Davies had won his previous three turns and is 4-0 in six starts since July 5, permitting a total of 10 earned runs over 39 innings. He is making his third start against the Reds, having beaten them with 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball on May 27.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillips is 16-for-30 with six multiple-hit games and nine RBIs in his last eight contests.

2. Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 games.

3. Reds CF Billy Hamilton joined Joe Morgan and Bob Bescher as the only players in franchise history with at least three 50-steal seasons.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Reds 3