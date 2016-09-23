Preview: Reds at Brewers

With his team sitting firmly in last place in the National League Central, Joey Votto attempts to continue his assault on opposing pitchers when the Cincinnati Reds visit the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to open a three-game series. Votto is looking to become the first player since Ichiro Suzuki in 2004 to finish with a .400 average or better following the All-Star break as he enters Cincinnati's final set against Milwaukee this season batting .410 over his last 62 games.

The 33-year-old Canadian is riding a four-game hitting streak during which he has gone 8-for-15 with two doubles, a home run and a pair of RBIs. Votto has enjoyed hitting at Miller Park as he owns a .347 average with 15 home runs in 61 career games there. While the Reds were swept of a three-game series by the Cubs in Chicago and have lost seven of their last eight, Milwaukee avoided a sweep at the hands of Pittsburgh on Thursday by posting a 3-1 victory. The Brewers, who scored a total of seven runs in the series, used the long ball to top the Pirates as Scooter Gennett belted a two-run shot in the first inning and Chris Carter launched a solo blast in the seventh.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (8-4, 3.15 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (11-7, 3.92)

DeSclafani looks to avoid a third consecutive loss after being tagged for six runs - four earned - on six hits and three walks over four innings against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 26-year-old native of New Jersey has not won since limiting Arizona to four hits while recording nine strikeouts on Aug. 27 for his first career shutout and complete game. DeSclafani improved to 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four career contests (three starts) against Milwaukee on July 15, when he gave up three runs and six hits across six innings.

Davies managed to halt his three-start winless streak on Saturday despite yielding three runs and seven hits over five innings against the Cubs in Chicago. The 23-year-old Washington native, who leads the Brewers in victories, has won only two of his last eight turns but allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last five outings. Davies fell to 1-2 in four career starts versus Cincinnati after surrendering five runs and eight hits over five frames on Aug. 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers LF Ryan Braun has hit 35 home runs against the Reds in his career, his highest total versus any opponent.

2. Cincinnati CF Billy Hamilton (oblique) and SS Zack Cozart (knee) likely are finished for the season.

3. Milwaukee is returning to a six-man rotation and is expected to give RHP Taylor Jungmann his first start since April 28 on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Reds 5