Preview: Reds at Brewers

Dan Straily quietly has put together a stellar second half of the season and goes for his 14th victory when the Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. The Brewers improved to 13-8 this month and assured themselves of finishing no worse than .500 at home with Friday's 5-4 victory.

Chris Carter went deep and drove in a pair of runs Friday to establish career highs in home runs (38) and RBIs (90) in his first season with Milwaukee. He also started the eighth triple play in franchise history and has been a part of four of them with three different clubs since 2012. Jose Peraza homered for the first time since Aug. 20 to extend his hitting streak to four games for the Reds, who have dropped four straight and eight of nine. It was the 90th loss for Cincinnati, one fewer than Atlanta for the most in the National League.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Dan Straily (13-8, 3.83 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Taylor Jungmann (0-4, 8.34)

Straily tossed six innings of three-run ball to beat Pittsburgh last time out and defeated Milwaukee in his previous turn with eight strong innings, striking out eight while allowing two runs and three hits. The 27-year-old Californian improved to 9-2 since the All-Star break, which includes two wins over the Brewers and a 1.77 ERA in three starts. Straily has limited Carter to 3-for-16 with seven strikeouts.

Jungmann has made only two appearances out of the bullpen since he was recalled from the minors earlier in the month, tossing a scoreless inning in each. The former first-round draft pick pitched his way out of the starting rotation in May, losing four straight starts following a solid season debut in which he allowed one earned run in five innings. He is 0-7 in his last 10 starts for the Brewers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers LF Ryan Braun is 6-for-18 with three homers and eight RBIs in his last four games.

2. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 contests.

3. Carter has recorded four homers and eight RBis in his last six games.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Brewers 3