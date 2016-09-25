Preview: Reds at Brewers

Joey Votto is attempting to bat over .400 for the second half of the season and his track record at Milwaukee's Miller Park certainly won't diminish his chances. Votto and the visiting Cincinnati Reds look to make it four straight series wins over the Brewers since the All-Star break in Sunday's finale of the three-game set.

Votto hit his 29th homer against Milwaukee -- his most against any opponent -- and 16th at Miller Park on Saturday as the Reds snapped a four-game losing streak and won for only the second time in 10 games. He is batting .408 since the All-Star break and has lit up the Brewers this season with five homers and 15 RBIs in 18 games. Despite its lack of success against the last-place Reds, Milwaukee is 13-9 in September entering its final home contest of the season. The Brewers send Wily Peralta to the mound against Cincinnati's Brandon Finnegan in Sunday's rubber match.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (9-11, 4.10 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (7-10, 5.21)

Expected to make his final start of the season, Finnegan seeks a strong finish after lasting only 2 1/3 innings and giving up five runs (two earned) on seven hits in a loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 17. Even though Finnegan does not have great numbers versus Milwaukee (1-1, 4.15 ERA), he's happy to get one more start. “I’m not going to be sitting around for two weeks," Finnegan said. “If I was doing that, I probably would just sit around and get fat."

Peralta allowed nine hits over six innings to the Chicago Cubs last Sunday, but he limited the damage to one run to earn the victory in his last outing. He also recorded a quality start in his previous turn at Cincinnati but took the loss after giving up three runs and six hits over as many innings to fall to 5-5 with a 3.12 ERA against the Reds. Not surprisingly, Votto has enjoyed the most success against Peralta, going 11-for-32 with a home run.

WALK-OFFS

1. Votto, batting .397 against Milwaukee this season, has hit safely in six straight games overall.

2. Brewers 3B Jonathan Villar stole his major league-leading 59th base Saturday but is 3-for-44 at the plate over his last 14 contests.

3. Reds SS Jose Peraza is 8-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Reds 4