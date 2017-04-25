Preview: Reds at Brewers

Three weeks into the season and the Cincinnati Reds already have had more than their fill of Eric Thames - with 14 meetings against the Milwaukee Brewers still to go. Losers of five of their last six, the Reds will look to curb the power of the red-hot Thames when they continue their three-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Thames clubbed a pair of home runs to lead the Brewers to an 11-7 victory in the series opener, matching the team record with 10 blasts in April with five games left in the month. Seven of Thames' homers have come against Cincinnati, which has lost four of five meetings between the clubs. Scott Feldman, the Opening Day starter for the Reds, has permitted three runs over 18 innings in his last three outings and will try to keep Thames in the park. Feldman will be opposed by right-hander Zach Davies, an 11-game winner in 2016 who is off to a rocky start for the second straight year.

TV: 7:40 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Reds RH Scott Feldman (1-1, 2.38 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (1-2, 8.24)

Feldman pitched primarily in relief last year but has acquitted himself well in the rotation since a season debut in which he lasted 4 2/3 innings against Philadelphia. The 34-year-old had to settle for a no-decision last time out despite tossing seven innings of one-run ball in an eventual extra-inning loss to Baltimore. Feldman has made five starts versus the Brewers, going 2-2 with a 3.46 ERA.

Davies lost his first three starts a year ago and is following that same path by surrendering 18 earned runs over 19 2/3 innings through his first four turns. He earned his first victory last time out despite giving up four runs and eight hits in a season-high 5 1/3 innings. He was 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA in four starts versus the Reds in 2016 while Joey Votto and Adam Duvall are both 5-for-14 with a homer against him.

OVERTIME

1. Reds RF Scott Schebler is 4-for-9 with two homers and six RBIs in his last two games.

2. Brewers 3B Hernan Perez had a three-run homer and run-scoring double Monday to double his RBI total for the season.

3. Milwaukee C Manny Pina is riding a career-high 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Brewers 5