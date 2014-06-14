Reds 6, Brewers 5: Billy Hamilton singled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning as visiting Cincinnati survived a late collapse to hold off Milwaukee in the opener of a three-game set.

Todd Frazier and Zack Cozart each scored twice and tallied two hits while Brandon Phillips drove in a pair for the Reds, who have taken four of five from the National League Central-leading Brewers. Jonathan Broxton worked a scoreless eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a flawless ninth for his 11th save.

Francisco Rodriguez (2-2) was unable to keep Cincinnati off the board in his only inning of work after his offense rallied from a 5-1 deficit in the seventh to tie the game. Khris Davis homered while Scooter Gennett and Jonathan Lucroy each had two hits and singled home a run for Milwaukee, which committed four errors.

Phillips, who was forced from Thursday’s victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a finger injury, drove in the game’s first run in the opening frame when he singled home Frazier. The Brewers knotted it on Aramis Ramirez’s RBI double in the fourth before a throwing error by starter Matt Garza and a fielding error by Davis led to back-to-back run-scoring singles from Frazier and Joey Votto, a sacrifice fly by Phillips and Jay Bruce’s RBI double.

Milwaukee made up the four-run deficit in the seventh as Davis crushed a fastball from Homer Bailey into the right-field stands, Gennett and Lucroy each singled home a run before Carlos Gomez tied it with a two-out RBI double to left. Cozart singled to lead off the ninth, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ramon Santiago and came around on Hamilton’s liner to right.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Milwaukee had won nine of its previous 13 home contests with Cincinnati. … Garza was charged with five runs (one earned) over seven frames; the four unearned runs were one shy of the number he collected over his first 13 starts. … Bailey was tagged for four runs in 6 1/3 innings and failed to pick up a win for the first time in five turns.