Reds 13, Brewers 4: Brandon Phillips and Todd Frazier each hit a two-run homer and combined for seven RBIs as visiting Cincinnati pounded Milwaukee to take two of three.

Billy Hamilton also homered among three hits while Ryan Ludwick had three doubles, a single and two runs scored as the Reds set a season high in runs and hits (19). Mike Leake (4-6) was the beneficiary of the support, getting the win despite allowing four runs in five innings before three relievers finished off Cincinnati’s sixth win in its last eight road games.

Marco Estrada (5-4) gave up all three of the Reds’ home runs and five runs overall in five innings for Milwaukee. Jonathan Lucroy homered and Scooter Gennett doubled in a pair of runs to pace the attack for the Brewers, who suffered their first series loss since losing three of four at Atlanta from May 19-22.

Hamilton homered on the sixth pitch of the game and Phillips followed a base hit by Joey Votto later in the first with a blast to center to make it 3-0. Estrada’s RBI single and Gennett’s double tied it in the fourth before Hamilton led off the fifth and Frazier went deep to give Cincinnati the lead for good.

The Reds opened the eighth with six straight singles, the last by Hamilton to make it 8-4, and a bases-loaded walk to Votto and a sacrifice fly by Phillips capped a five-run rally. Frazier piled it on with a two-run double in the ninth to cap his four-RBI effort as Cincinnati produced nine hits in its final two frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati evened the all-time series in games played at Milwaukee (64-64). ... Estrada has given up 23 home runs, seven more than any other pitcher in baseball entering the day. ... The Reds have Monday off before playing three games at Pittsburgh. The Brewers open a four-game series in Arizona on Monday.