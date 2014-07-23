Brewers 4, Reds 3: Jonathan Lucroy led off the bottom of the ninth inning with his second solo homer of the contest as Milwaukee handed Cincinnati its fifth straight loss.

Lucroy homered inside the left-field foul pole on the third pitch of the ninth from Sam LeCure (1-2) to give the Brewers their fourth victory in six games. The walk-off blast was the second of Lucroy’s career – both coming against the Reds.

Ryan Braun and Aramis Ramirez also smashed solo homers as host Milwaukee defeated Cincinnati for the second straight night. Francisco Rodriguez (4-3) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the Brewers.

Braun and Ramirez hit first-inning homers off Reds starter Homer Bailey and Lucroy’s sixth-inning blast to left-center field gave the Brewers a 3-1 lead. Cincinnati tied the score in the seventh when Ramon Santiago was hit by Jimmy Nelson’s pitch with the bases loaded and pinch hitter Chris Heisey added a tying sacrifice fly against Brandon Kintzler.

Bailey and Nelson each were charged with three runs and four hits in six innings. Cincinnati’s first run crossed on Jay Bruce’s fourth-inning double.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett departed after four innings due to tightness in his right quadriceps and Reds SS Zack Cozart (finger) left after being hit by a pitch in the seventh. X-rays on Cozart were negative. … Cincinnati placed RHP Logan Ondrusek (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Curtis Partch from Triple-A Louisville. … Braun, who had two hits, is 16-for-39 during a 10-game hitting streak, while Lucroy’s homers were his first since July 4.