Brewers 3, Reds 2: Lyle Overbay lined a game-winning single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Milwaukee over visiting Cincinnati.

Overbay came up with the bases loaded and drilled the first pitch from Jumbo Diaz (0-1) into the gap in left-center field for his first walkoff hit since 2010. The Brewers have won three consecutive games and remained 1 1/2 games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates for the National League’s second wild card.

The Reds had runners on second and third in the ninth before Francisco Rodriguez (5-5) struck out pinch hitter Jack Hannahan to end the inning. Jonathan Lucroy smacked a double to left-center field that eluded Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton to start the bottom of the frame and he moved to third on a grounder before Cincinnati intentionally walked the next two batters before Overbay delivered.

Cincinnati’s Daniel Corcino made his first major-league start in place of Mat Latos (elbow) and gave up two runs and two hits in six innings. Milwaukee’s Kyle Lohse allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Kris Negron hit a one-out homer in the fifth to put Cincinnati ahead before Milwaukee tallied twice in the fourth on RBI singles by Lucroy and Ryan Braun. The Reds tied it in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to right by Brayan Pena.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hamilton was caught stealing for the 22nd time, most in the majors. … Lucroy’s ninth-inning double was his 44th this season as a catcher, tying the record set last season by St. Louis’ Yadier Molina. … Reds OF/INF Skip Schumaker (shoulder) is done for the season after undergoing surgery.