Brewers 9, Reds 2: Matt Garza spun six solid innings and Matt Clark slammed a three-run homer as host Milwaukee took two of three from Cincinnati.

Mark Reynolds also went deep, Jonathan Lucroy had three hits and two RBIs and Carlos Gomez chipped in two hits, a walk, a stolen base and a sacrifice fly for the Brewers, who stayed within 1 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot in the National League. Garza (8-8) yielded a run and four hits while striking out six to pick up his first win since July 24.

Todd Frazier slugged his 26th home run to account for the offense for the Reds until a two-out RBI single in the ninth by Ryan Ludwick. Mike Leake (11-12) was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs and eight hits in six frames as Cincinnati fell to 58-59 all-time at Miller Park.

Reynolds led off the bottom of the second with a walk, moved to second on Jean Segura’s base hit and to third on Garza’s sacrifice bunt before Gomez lifted a sacrifice fly to right. Lucroy’s two-run single made it 3-0 in the fourth before Frazier hit the first pitch of the sixth inning over the wall in left to get the Reds on the board.

Clark followed a pair of singles with his third home run in his last three starts to make it 6-1 in the seventh, which saw Milwaukee open it up with five runs. Reynolds went deep in the eighth to put the finishing touches on a 15-hit attack one night after the Brewers managed just two.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reds star 1B Joey Votto, who has been on the disabled list since July 8 with a quadriceps injury, was scheduled to take underhand flips in a cage Sunday as he attempts to return before the end of the regular season. ... Cincinnati third base coach Steve Smith was ejected in the seventh inning after arguing a call that Ludwick was out for going out of a baseline. ... Cincinnati stays on the road to open a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Milwaukee has a day off prior to a three-game set at St. Louis.