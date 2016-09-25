Straily, Votto help deliver Reds' 6-1 win

MILWAUKEE -- Dan Straily struck out five batters in 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball and Joey Votto hit his 26th home run of the season as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Saturday evening at Miller Park.

Straily (14-8) cruised through his outing, scattering five hits and two walks to post his third consecutive victory. The only earned run he came up came on a solo home run from Domingo Santana in the second inning.

Votto's home run was his only hit, but he drew three walks. Jose Peraza, Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez each finished with two hits, with Duvall driving in two runs.

Scott Schebler had three hits for the Reds, who combined for 10 on the day and walked seven times against six Milwaukee pitchers.

In his first major league start since April 28, Taylor Jungmann (0-5) allowed two runs, three hits and four walks (one intentional) and struck out three in four innings.

With Schebler at first base and one out in the first inning, Votto gave Jungmann a rude welcome back in the first inning, slamming a two-run homer to left.

Milwaukee answered in the bottom of the second, getting a run back on Santana's 10th home run of the season.

Cincinnati added a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Hernan Iribarren and made it a three-run game in the seventh when the Reds loaded the bases with one out against Rob Scahill.

Scahll allowed back-to-back singles to Peraza and Schebler, then walked Votto. Duvall, who singled and walked in three trips already, grounded out to the mound, but Peraza scored on the play.

In the ninth, Peraza walked and scored on a Scooter Gennett error, and Brandon Phillips made it a 6-1 game with a sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Brewers OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis is still rehabbing after suffering a sports hernia last week at Chicago. He's not expected to play this weekend as Milwaukee wraps up its final homestand of the season, but he will join the team on its trip to Texas and Colorado. Manager Craig Counsell said he thinks Nieuwenhuis will see action before the season ends. ... Reds OF Tyler Holt remains day to day because of a sore wrist. He was scratched from Cincinnati's lineup on Friday and was not among the starting nine on Saturday. ... The Reds lead the season series 10-8 with one game left. Milwaukee has won the season series with Cincinnati only once since 2006.