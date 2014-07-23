Brewers sweep slumping Reds

MILWAUKEE -- All signs are pointing to the Milwaukee Brewers’ midseason slide coming to an end.

Mark Reynolds hit two home runs and Kyle Lohse worked into the seventh inning as the Brewers finished off a three-game sweep of the Reds with a 5-1 victory Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

Reynolds’ two home runs came as part of a 3-for-4 day and were just his second and third homers since June 2.

“It was brutal, man,” said Reynolds, who came into the game 3-for-33 (.092) at the plate during July. “That’s really all I can say. It was brutal.”

He was the second Brewer to snap out of a monthlong slump with a two-homer game in as many days, following Jonathan Lucroy, whose walk-off home run gave Milwaukee a 4-3 victory Tuesday night.

“That’s what it takes,” Reynolds said. “It can’t be the same person every night. Luc’s done it for so long for us all year, some of us other guys have to step up and help the team out. That was good to see last night.”

Reynolds and Lucroy were two of three Brewers players with multiple hits. Lucroy singled his first two times up and center fielder Carlos Gomez picked up two while also scoring a run.

“Hopefully, this is the start of one of those good streaks,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “We knew it was going to come. Hopefully, this starts it.”

Lohse (11-4), meanwhile, matched Wily Peralta for the team lead with 11 victories by holding the Reds to a run and four hits with three strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

”We played some good ball this series,“ Lohse said. ”We just have to keep it going. It doesn’t matter who we are playing.

“Obviously, it is nice to play well against the guys who are right behind you, but it doesn’t matter. We have the Mets coming in and we have to do the same thing there. Take the foot off the pedal and everybody is going to catch up again and make it way more interesting than we want it.”

The Brewers had plenty of chances against Reds starter Mike Leake, who allowed 11 of Milwaukee’s 12 hits but limited the damage by holding the Brewers to four runs with a formidable sinker.

Leake got Brewers batters to ground into inning-ending double plays in the first and third innings and struck out four without walking a batter.

Leake (7-9) had only thrown 87 pitches when manager Bryan Price opted to pinch-hit for him with two outs in the seventh inning.

“They hit a few balls hard and a few balls that weren’t hard that found holes,” Leake said. “The Weeks double and then the Reynolds home run were kind of the two that I’d like to take back.”

The Reds gave him a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on center fielder Billy Hamilton’s sacrifice fly, but Milwaukee went ahead in the bottom of the inning when Lohse reached on a one-out single and then scored on center fielder Carlos Gomez’s triple to right.

Gomez put the Brewers ahead, scoring on a two-out single by right fielder Ryan Braun, who narrowly beat the throw from second baseman Skip Schumacher.

Reynolds broke the game open in the sixth inning, taking Leake to left for his 15th home run of the season and then added an insurance run in the eighth off right-hander Jumbo Diaz.

The Reds have dropped six in a row and have been swept in two consecutive series.

“Anybody that watched our six games on this road trip would understand that we’re not playing as we were leading into the break,” Price said. “We’re not scoring a lot of runs. We’re not getting terribly efficient starting pitching. We know that we’re a better club than we’ve represented here in the last six games.”

Milwaukee has won four of six since the All-Star break and moved two games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals, who hosted the Tampa Bay Rays later Wednesday, in the National League Central.

NOTES: Brewers 2B Scooter Gennett was out of the lineup and will likely be out the next few games after experiencing tightness in his right quad. ... The Reds’ six-game losing streak to start the second half is their longest since 1991, when they went 0-8 out of the All-Star break. ... The Reds and Brewers meet six more times this season -- in Milwaukee on Sept. 12-14 and in Cincinnati on Sept. 23-25.